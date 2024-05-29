What The Cameras Don't Show You On HGTV's 100 Day Dream Home

Since 2019, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt have starred in HGTV's "100 Day Dream Home." Not only are the Kleinschmidts fun and joyful to watch, but Brian and Mika have an adorable connection that began when they went to high school together. As the name suggests, their show's aim is to provide clients with a finished home with a deadline of just 100 days.

As with many reality TV shows, there's sometimes a difference between what fans see on camera, and what the production looks like behind the scenes. For example, like their fellow HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier, height difference is something that's not readily apparent when Brian and Mika do on-camera interviews. Since Mika's around 12 inches shorter than her husband, the production crew often uses a box to boost her. This method eliminates a big gap above Mika's head during close-up shots of the couple. From Brian's point of view, the box is the most comfortable option by far. Otherwise, "I have to stand with my legs spread so I'm lower down," Brian explained to Realtor.com. "I have severe knee problems during all of our interviews because this one's just short," he jokingly added.

Another thing viewers don't see on the finished show it that there's no hair and makeup trailer for the Kleinschmidts. Mika posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram where she was sitting next to a car in a garage while her stylist prepped her for the cameras.