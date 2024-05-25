Inside Carole Middleton's Relationship With Her Husband Michael
Princess Catherine's rise to prominence started due to her inclusion in the royal family. With many publications dissecting her relationship with Prince William and her future responsibilities when she becomes queen, the Middleton name has since been familiar among the royal family and fans alike. Most notable, however, are her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, who grew more established within the royal family following Catherine and William's nuptials.
Before royalty, Catherine came from a well-to-do family. The Middletons became a strong unit, with Michael coming from a line of historical figures and Carole on the verge of leading her own business breakthrough. From first crossing paths in the 1970s, Michael and Carole sustained an almost three-decade-long relationship that saw them become lifelong business partners, parents, grandparents, and affiliates of the royal family. Alongside their kinship with the late Queen Elizabeth II, Michael and Carole are held in high regard, considering their position within the general public. Aside from their tight-knit family, there's much to learn about their well-established connection. Whether it be their undying support for their children, their abilities to adapt to royal protocols, or their choice to protect their romance from prying eyes, here is everything we know about Michael and Carole Middleton's relationship!
Carole experienced a cooking mishap early on in her relationship with Michael
Born Carole Elizabeth Goldsmith, the London native experienced humble beginnings as, according to her 2021 interview with Good Housekeeping, her parents worked hard to "make ends meet and give us a lifestyle." As the daughter of a builder and retail worker, Carole went straight into the workforce, working for John Lewis and, later, as a flight attendant for British Airways. Alternatively, Michael Middleton attended the University of Surrey and British European Airways flight school. Following his educational pursuits, Michael began to find work as a flight dispatcher. Though it is unclear when they met specifically, Carole met Michael in the 1970s when he was working for the same company. In a 2018 interview with The Telegraph, Carole described Michael as "shy," which makes sense considering his public persona. Despite this, Carole seemingly experienced an awkward moment early in their relationship.
While Carole didn't mix her names up like Peter Phillips when he met his ex-wife, Autumn Kelly, she told the publication that she did have a cooking mishap that saw her attempt to impress Michael fall flat. "I was trying to impress him with a mushroom risotto, and it looked like grey porridge; it was very 'Bridget Jones.' she explained.
Michael and Carole quietly tied the knot in 1980
Despite Carole Middleton's mushroom risotto-turned-grey porridge incident, Michael Middleton married Carole on June 21, 1980. Given their private nature, their wedding ceremony was relatively small and mundane. Michael and Carole enjoyed a modest gathering at the Parish Chapel of St. James in Buckinghamshire, where the two enjoyed food around a bonfire rather than an all-out spectacle. The party planner herself told The Telegraph that she organized the event herself. "I found the venue, organized the wedding breakfast, the bonfire, and chili con carne in the evening," she said.
Aside from daughter-in-law Alizee Thevenet wearing Carole's wedding dress to her wedding to James Middleton in 2021, not much is known about Michael and Carole's ceremony. Carole's brother, Gary Goldsmith, gave us insight into their special day through an in-depth interview with the Daily Mail in 2013. "It was natural, informal, and classy but wasn't pretentious or ostentatious — very unlike the weddings I was used to, which were big booze-ups in a Heathrow hotel with round tables and dodgy speeches," he stated. "The house had a minstrel's gallery, and people wandered around with champagne flowing and canapés. Afterward, we went back to Mike's brother Simon's for a big chili and a party."
The Middletons became parents of three
Michael and Carole Middleton were busy for the next few years as they transitioned from newlyweds to doting parents. In his interview with Daily Mail, Gary Goldsmith stated that Carole was pregnant within a year of her wedding. The news of her pregnancy went well, and he recalled when Carole told him she was expecting, stating, "The whole house just erupted." By January 9, 1982, Michael and Carole introduced their firstborn, Kate Middleton. The pair wasted no time in the years following Catherine's birth as Michael and Carole introduced Pippa Middleton in 1983 and James Middleton in 1987.
As their children grew and started leading successful lives of their own, the general public praised Michael and Carole for raising three beautiful children. Their relationship as a family unit remained positive as they've always been relatively close to one another. Michael and Carole's approach to parenthood is likely a reason for this deep connection. According to her interview with Daily Mail in 2021, Carole touched on their family dynamics and how she juggled other aspects of life with her husband. "The only thing I can say about being a mother is how much I loved it and still do," she said. "Mike was a good hands-on father, and we found a way to make business and family life work."
Michael and Carole founded Party Pieces in 1987
In addition to entering parenthood, Carole Middleton decided to try her hand at entrepreneurship the same year her son, James Middleton, was born. As someone who had a hand in planning her wedding in 1980, Carole seemingly had a knack for party planning. Thus, Party Pieces was launched. According to her interview with Sheer Luxe, the inspiration for the business was actually her children. "It was my children who inspired Party Pieces. I was planning Catherine's fifth birthday party and all I could find were some basic 'clown' plates," she recalled. "I realized there was a gap in the market for partyware that wasn't too expensive, looked good, and added a bit of a special touch."
From her kitchen to a small business unit, Carole was dead set on this venture and even dragged Michael into it. After quitting his job at British Airways, Michael became her dedicated business partner, turning Party Pieces into a full-fledged family business. "Michael and I work well together. We have complementary skills, so our roles have always been quite clear," she told Sheer Luxe. "I love spotting the latest party finds, curating, and designing collections, while Michael focused on the operational side of things." This venture served them well not only in their relationship but also for their entire family. While most would assume they'd have trouble juggling parenthood with a business, Michael and Carole found ways to make it work.
The royal in-laws aren't fans of being in the public eye
Michael and Carole Middleton's success as business partners could've easily subjected them to a lifetime of public attention. The two, however, experienced an entirely different level of popularity thanks to Princess Catherine's relationship with Prince William. Aside from rumors detailing Carole's role in their budding romance, the pair frequently attended numerous royal events together. This, in turn, brought Michael and Carole into the limelight, which was a new experience for them, considering their dedication to maintaining their privacy. Michael allegedly made it known how he felt about their excessive public appearances after Catherine and William's wedding in 2011. Following a heartfelt speech at the ceremony, the Daily Mail reported that Michael told his close friends, "Thank goodness that's over, and I'll never have to do it again."
For Michael, who is known to be quiet, it makes sense why he doesn't like being in the limelight. Carole seemingly shares the same notion as she only steps into the spotlight when it involves her children and her business, Party Pieces. As a public figure, Carole has been the victim of smear campaigns and bizarre rumors over the years. From someone who kept up with the public's perception of her to eventually ignoring it, she told The Telegraph: "Over the years, it's proved wise not to say anything."
Michael and Carole upgraded their home in 2012
Following their marriage in 1980, Michael and Carole Middleton moved into a semi-detached cottage in Bradfield, Berkshire. Once Princess Catherine turned 13, the pair moved to Oak Acre in Bucklebury, which became their mainstay family home. The £1.5million property was both privileged and modest, providing them the perfect balance of openness and privacy.
Things, however, changed once Catherine married Prince William. While it meant a bright future for their daughter, it also meant that there would be an extreme increase in public attention. In addition to Michael and Carole disliking the limelight, the two also wanted to protect themselves. Since their house in Oak Acre never provided that, Michael and Carole upgraded their home to the Bucklebury Manor in 2012. The seven-bedroom manor is seemingly more secluded but remains within their stomping grounds, the Bucklebury Village. Although this meant Michael, Carole, and their children had to say goodbye to their childhood home, the £4.7 million property appears to be more suitable for Michael and Carole as they've been able to live their lives as doting parents and grandparents without the general public having access to there immediate whereabouts.
The couple were huge advocates for good education
The royal family quickly took to Princess Catherine once she and Prince William made their relationship official. Whether it be her likable personality alongside her humanitarian efforts, it's no surprise that Catherine would become a highly adored public figure. Michael and Carole Middleton seemingly also played a heavy role in this. As entrepreneurs, Michael and Carole always tried to keep their family down to earth and, most importantly, educated.
This allowed Catherine to make her way into the royal family with ease. From attending Downe House School, Michael and Carole moved Catherine to Marlborough College in Wiltshire after Catherine was allegedly being bullied. During his appearance in the 2017 documentary, "Kate Middleton: Working Class to Windsor," former BBC reporter Michael Cole said that their decision to transfer their daughter — and later Pippa and James Middleton — to the £39,930 a term institute showed how much they valued Catherine's safety and their children's education. Given the school's positive reputation in the United Kingdom, it gave Catherine the needed credibility as a driven individual to the royal family and the general public. "What they did is what good parents have always done; they've invested in education. It cost them a lot of money," Cole stated (via Express). "They sent all of their three children to good schools, and in the case of Kate to Malborough, which is one of the top public schools ... where she did quite well."
Both Michael and Carole became doting grandparents
As Michael and Carole Middleton watched their children grow into their own, it was expected that they would transition into grandparents. Princess Catherine and Prince William were the first to honor them with grandchildren, introducing Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis into their ever-growing family. Pippa Middleton welcomed Arther, Grace, and Rose with her husband, James Matthews. Lastly, James Middleton and his partner, Alizee Thevenet, had their first baby, Inigo, in 2023.
With Michael and Carole's tendencies to prioritize their family, most expect the two to be doting grandparents. Though their dedication to their private life prevents us from seeing their public displays of affection for their seven grandkids, we do see glimpses of this through their relationship with George, Charlotte, and Louis. Whether it be Michael expressing his protective instincts or Carole allowing them to get their hands dirty through outdoor activities, the two have been exceptionally hands-on when it came to looking after George, Charlotte, and Louis. Parenting expert Jo Mitchelhill shared the same notion in 2023 when she told Express how she perceived Carole as a grandmother, stating, "I think Carole is a hands-on grandmother. It is clear to see in pictures how much she loves and adores the children and they to her."
Michael and Carole adjusted to the royal protocols they have to follow
In the earlier stages of Princess Catherine's relationship with Prince William, Michael and Carole Middleton were quickly fond of the future monarch. When it was announced in 2010 that the two were engaged, Michael made a rare public statement regarding his excitement for the two and how great William has been to the entire Middleton family. "As you know, Catherine and Prince William have been going out together for quite a number of years, which is great for us because we've got to know William really well," he said. "We all think he's wonderful, and we're extremely fond of him."
With their daughter firmly making her way into the royal family as a future queen, Michael and Carole had to adjust to the lifestyle changes that came with being affiliated with those of high regard. During her appearance in the documentary, "When the Middletons Met the Monarchy," royal expert Katie Nicholl suggested that William played a major role in easing their transition, stating, "William sat down with them and explained how things would change" (via Good to Know). Whether it be keeping up with media coverage regarding their daughter or deciding not to hold hands in public — a rule that commonly lives within the royal tradition — it seems William's advice didn't fall on deaf ears as Michael and Carole quickly adjusted to their roles as royal-in-laws.
They sold their party supply company in 2023
From starting their company, Party Pieces, in 1987, Michael and Carole Middleton maintained a healthy work-life balance. Michael, however, decided to step away from the business in 2021 to presumably focus on other parts of his life. Carole spoke to Good Housekeeping about this change and claimed it was for the best (via Hello!). "I think he is delighted, really. We were partners in life and in the business, which was great, and it worked really well for us, but I think he feels this is the right time for a change," she said. "He is in his early 70s now, and he can concentrate on other stuff. He is really supportive and quite excited to see what is going to happen."
Although this change appeared to be a prelude to the company's growth, it quickly became the prerequisite to its downfall. Party Pieces suffered tremendously throughout 2020, resulting in Michael and Carole having financial issues. The company later fell into administration because it owed more money than it was making. From facing a £2.6 million debt, the company seemingly collapsed despite Carole's attempts to salvage what was left. As a result, Michael and Carole were forced to sell their business. By 2023, Party Pieces was sold to entrepreneur James Sinclair, who has his hands in several establishments ranging from Twizzletops nurseries to Rossi Ice Cream. The deal saw them sell Party Pieces for £180,000.
Michael and Carole are playing a major role in looking after Princess Catherine following her cancer diagnosis
In 2024, it was announced that Princess Catherine had to step away from royal obligations due to an underlying health issue. After a successful abdominal surgery in January, her medical team discovered that her condition was cancerous. As a result, Catherine released a video stating that she'll be undergoing preventative treatment. With the royal family withholding information regarding her health, it appears that her entire family is respecting her privacy along the way.
Before the Princess of Wales confirmed her health issues, an insider told People that Michael and Carole Middleton were heavily supportive of their eldest daughter as she recovered from surgery. Though it wasn't revealed to the public, their role will remain the same as Catherine undergoes chemotherapy. Similar to the support they gave James Middleton throughout his battle with depression, it seems that Michael and Carole are dedicating themselves to watching over Catherine and their grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. "Her parents are an enduring factor in the upbringing of their grandchildren," the source told the publication. "And they will be a reassuring presence when she goes back to Windsor to recuperate." Given their reputation as doting parents and grandparents, this didn't come as a shock to the general public as they've always prioritized their children's well-being.