Inside Carole Middleton's Relationship With Her Husband Michael

Princess Catherine's rise to prominence started due to her inclusion in the royal family. With many publications dissecting her relationship with Prince William and her future responsibilities when she becomes queen, the Middleton name has since been familiar among the royal family and fans alike. Most notable, however, are her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, who grew more established within the royal family following Catherine and William's nuptials.

Before royalty, Catherine came from a well-to-do family. The Middletons became a strong unit, with Michael coming from a line of historical figures and Carole on the verge of leading her own business breakthrough. From first crossing paths in the 1970s, Michael and Carole sustained an almost three-decade-long relationship that saw them become lifelong business partners, parents, grandparents, and affiliates of the royal family. Alongside their kinship with the late Queen Elizabeth II, Michael and Carole are held in high regard, considering their position within the general public. Aside from their tight-knit family, there's much to learn about their well-established connection. Whether it be their undying support for their children, their abilities to adapt to royal protocols, or their choice to protect their romance from prying eyes, here is everything we know about Michael and Carole Middleton's relationship!