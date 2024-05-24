Times Alina Habba's Support For Trump During Hush Money Trial Totally Backfired
Alina Habba isn't on Donald Trump's defense team for his hush money trial, but this hasn't stopped her from being front and center of media reports. However, like with her other court appearances, the New Jersey lawyer only seems to make things worse. She's employed a say-anything-to-defend media strategy, and it's backfiring big time — much like the Trump accessory that blew up in her face.
Speaking to the press outside the court in April 2024, she declared that it was an affront that Trump was being questioned over his payments made to his former attorney, Michael Cohen, as reimbursement for paying Stormy Daniels for her silence. "It was not wrong. You hire lawyers to solve problems, lawyers solve those problems, you pay them, that's it" (via Newsmax). Spirited as her statements might have been, social media users couldn't help but point out that Habba's words almost sounded like an admission: "Did she just admit that it actually happened?" one user on X, formerly Twitter, asked.
Others were amused by Habba's statements for an entirely different reason. Another person wrote: "So....the lawyer that increased her client's restitution from $5 mil to $83 mil is a master problem solver. Mkay."
Habba's statements almost earned Trump another sanction
The Trump-Habba team isn't a stranger to sanctions. Representing Donald Trump once cost Alina Habba a lot of money, thanks to their frivolous suit against 31 key members of the Democratic party. Trump was also sanctioned by Judge Robert Reed for their unconstitutional suit against The New York Times and its reporters.
Although Trump's hush money trial put him on the defense, he still managed to earn sanctions. The former president repeatedly broke a gag order, which forbade him and his lawyers from speaking about witnesses and family members of the judge and prosecutor. Following his tenth sanction, Judge Juan Merchan threatened prison time and other serious consequences for another violation.
This was when Habba chose to violate Donald Trump's gag order on a Fox News appearance by smearing Stormy Daniels's character. "When you pick people who are not credible, it speaks volumes," she said. Habba eventually escaped sanctions because she was only Trump's legal spokesperson at the time. Still, she couldn't escape social media's irony scale. "Fact Checking... Alina Habba has lost every case for Trump. She's the only one not credible here," one reply read. "Let's hear Trump testify. That will speak volumes," another X user said.
Alina Habba's contradictory stances weaken Trump's credibility
Alina Habba's defense of Donald Trump in his hush money case is that he did nothing wrong. She told Fox News that random people walk up to her and ask what the former president is being charged with. Never mind that falsifying business records is indeed a felony. However, even Habba doesn't seem to believe her own words as she's been hedging her bets on Trump's win.
On May 15, she made another Fox News appearance, stating that the left was scared because Trump was winning in court. However, just days later, she told Newsweek that she didn't believe the jury would "do the right thing" by siding with her client. But less than 24 hours later, Habba changed her mind yet again, posting on X that she was certain Trump would win.
Worsening the situation, she often claims that the charges against her client are trumped even though it's basic knowledge that an alleged felony is indeed a criminal matter. Given Habba's legal missteps, her best shot at helping Donald Trump's criminal lawyers, Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles, might be doing nothing at all.