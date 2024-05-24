Times Alina Habba's Support For Trump During Hush Money Trial Totally Backfired

Alina Habba isn't on Donald Trump's defense team for his hush money trial, but this hasn't stopped her from being front and center of media reports. However, like with her other court appearances, the New Jersey lawyer only seems to make things worse. She's employed a say-anything-to-defend media strategy, and it's backfiring big time — much like the Trump accessory that blew up in her face.

Speaking to the press outside the court in April 2024, she declared that it was an affront that Trump was being questioned over his payments made to his former attorney, Michael Cohen, as reimbursement for paying Stormy Daniels for her silence. "It was not wrong. You hire lawyers to solve problems, lawyers solve those problems, you pay them, that's it" (via Newsmax). Spirited as her statements might have been, social media users couldn't help but point out that Habba's words almost sounded like an admission: "Did she just admit that it actually happened?" one user on X, formerly Twitter, asked.

Others were amused by Habba's statements for an entirely different reason. Another person wrote: "So....the lawyer that increased her client's restitution from $5 mil to $83 mil is a master problem solver. Mkay."