Inside Nacho Figueras And Delfina Blaquier's Relationship

There are power couples, and then there's Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras and wife Delfina Blaquier. He's a superstar polo player and Ralph Lauren model from Argentina, who The New York Times once described as "the David Beckham of polo." She's an Argentinian socialite who's gained recognition as a photographer, world-class athlete, and fashion entrepreneur. They're also longtime friends of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the royal couple whose controversial break from "the Firm" has generated an endless stream of headlines.

The spouses have been together for most of their adult lives, meeting in 1997 and coupling up the following year. "We've been together for 12 years, so obviously we have lived and went through a lot of things together," Figueras said in a 2011 video for Marie Claire. "Romantic moments, and I think it's been an amazing trip, and we hope we're going to be together for 50 or 60 more, and I'm really looking forward to that."

By all indications, the couple seemed to be well on their way to making that prediction come true. Whether they're posing together on a red carpet or indulging their shared passion for horses, they continued to be renowned for the affection the show for each other throughout it all. To find out more, read on for a look inside Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier's relationship.

