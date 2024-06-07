What Former Colleagues Have Said About GMA Meteorologist Rob Marciano

In the early part of his broadcasting career, television meteorologist Rob Marciano bounced around from town to town — a journey that included Portland, Oregon; Lake Charles, Louisiana; and Hartford, Connecticut. In 2003, he was hired by CNN as a weather correspondent, and in 2012, his career took an unexpected left turn from weather to celebrity-centered infotainment when he was tapped to co-host "Entertainment Tonight" alongside longtime host Nancy O'Dell. Just two years later, Marciano returned to his roots, joining ABC News as senior meteorologist, initially appearing on the weekend edition of the popular morning show "Good Morning America."

Marciano spent the next decade with ABC News and appeared regularly on "GMA." In late April 2024, Marciano suddenly exited ABC News. As The Hollywood Reporter noted in its initial coverage, it wasn't immediately clear what led him and the network to part ways. However, further details soon emerged. The Los Angeles Times reported that Marciano's exit wasn't his choice, and that he'd actually been fired. Subsequently, another report claimed that his firing came about after a very specific incident involving a "GMA" producer.

As more information surrounding the circumstances behind his firing have continued to rise to the surface, many questions still remain — and disturbing ones, at that. Take a look at what Marciano's former colleagues have said about the once-popular meteorologist.

