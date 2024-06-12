Royal Family's Rare Kate Middleton Update Is Clear Ploy To Keep Their Reputation Intact
Kensington Palace has made a rare statement about Catherine, Princess of Wales' whereabouts following rumors that Kate, who has been absent from the public eye since December 2023, is currently in Houston, Texas. According to reports, Kate was supposedly receiving care at The MD Anderson Cancer Center, one of the world's top cancer centers. However, Kensington Palace has officially stated that Kate is not in Houston, per the Houston Chronicle. The palace has been infamously tight-lipped about details surrounding Kate's illness amidst her leave from public duties. So, why would the royal family speak up about just one of the many rumors surrounding Kate's health crisis? It may be an attempt to protect their reputation.
According to KHOU 11 News, the rumors that Kate was in Texas seemingly originated on Reddit. One user claimed that they saw the princess while staying at the St. Regis Hotel in Houston. Interestingly, this rumor surfaced just a few weeks after a theory about Kate Middleton went viral, suggesting she may be seeking medical treatment outside of her home country. The U.K.'s healthcare system, the NHS, has been struggling with a lack resources and funding. Consequently, there has been a rise in citizens opting for private healthcare. News that Kate is not getting healthcare from the NHS would likely cause more mistrust in both the system and the royals, which could explain why Kensington Palace was so aggressive about squashing the rumor of her stay in Texas.
Kensington Palace's statement on Kate Middleton is suspicious
The initial theory suggesting that Catherine, Princess of Wales was receiving cancer treatment outside of the U.K. was presented in a viral TikTok video in May 2024. According to the theory, the air of mystery surrounding Kate's illness and absence from the public eye may be a result of the royal family covering up the fact that she is seeking treatment elsewhere. Now that the royal family was so quick to deny a rumor in that vein, it may lend more credence to this theory. Based on the odd messaging around Kate's health struggles, if this really was just another rumor, why wouldn't the royals ignore it per usual? The palace's eagerness to come out and deny this specific piece of gossip makes them look desperate to keep this theory at bay. That could be because this is one rumor that might actually be true.
According to KHOU 11 News, sources close to the royal family told the BBC that Kate has not left the U.K. since receiving her cancer diagnosis. After Kate revealed her diagnosis in March, questions and conspiracy theories surrounding the princess' whereabouts and wellbeing were somewhat calmed. Yet, royal fans are expressing their worry once again as word that Kate Middleton's recovery timeline is being pushed back and that she may never return to her original royal role has caused further confusion and concern. Unfortunately, while the public did get a rare update from Kensington Palace, it doesn't provide the answers that so many royal fans are seeking.