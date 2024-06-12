Royal Family's Rare Kate Middleton Update Is Clear Ploy To Keep Their Reputation Intact

Kensington Palace has made a rare statement about Catherine, Princess of Wales' whereabouts following rumors that Kate, who has been absent from the public eye since December 2023, is currently in Houston, Texas. According to reports, Kate was supposedly receiving care at The MD Anderson Cancer Center, one of the world's top cancer centers. However, Kensington Palace has officially stated that Kate is not in Houston, per the Houston Chronicle. The palace has been infamously tight-lipped about details surrounding Kate's illness amidst her leave from public duties. So, why would the royal family speak up about just one of the many rumors surrounding Kate's health crisis? It may be an attempt to protect their reputation.

According to KHOU 11 News, the rumors that Kate was in Texas seemingly originated on Reddit. One user claimed that they saw the princess while staying at the St. Regis Hotel in Houston. Interestingly, this rumor surfaced just a few weeks after a theory about Kate Middleton went viral, suggesting she may be seeking medical treatment outside of her home country. The U.K.'s healthcare system, the NHS, has been struggling with a lack resources and funding. Consequently, there has been a rise in citizens opting for private healthcare. News that Kate is not getting healthcare from the NHS would likely cause more mistrust in both the system and the royals, which could explain why Kensington Palace was so aggressive about squashing the rumor of her stay in Texas.

