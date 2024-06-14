Kimberly Guilfoyle's Awkward Mini-Dress Clashes With Don Jr.'s London Date Night Attire

You can always count on Kimberly Guilfoyle to cause a stir with her risky fashion choices. From Guilfoyle's vampy look that had her sticking out like a sore thumb at a local fundraiser to her failed attempt at the coquette trend for the former district attorney's son's prom, Guilfoyle has a penchant for wearing the most inappropriate outfits to the extent that even certain Trump supporters have turned against her. In the latest in her string of fashion disasters, the former Fox News host stepped out for a date night with her fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., on June 12, 2024 in London, clad in an awkward mini-dress that screamed the opposite of class and glamour. She was photographed leaving the restaurant in her geometric-print dress, which Guilfoyle paired with matching earrings, white pumps, and her signature smoky eye look. The flashy outfit clashed with Trump Jr.'s more formal attire, consisting of a blue suit, light blue necktie, and a white button-down shirt.

Advertisement

The fashion faux pas comes a little over a week after Guilfoyle was smoked online for butchering Barbiecore in her favorite tragic silhouette, thanks to her ensemble at a fundraiser. Guilfoyle, who served as one of the guest speakers, took to the stage in a pink, Rebecca Vallance dress with puffed sleeves and a cut-out that showed quite a bit of her chest. "Kimberly get a new fashion designer," one fan quipped in response to photos posted on her Instagram. Others didn't appreciate how they could see her cleavage, with another commenter complaining, "I love President Trump but not your boobs hanging out."