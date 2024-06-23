Taylor Swift's Biggest Wardrobe Malfunctions Yet

Wardrobe malfunctions can happen to anyone, but if a regular ol' person loses a shirt button while they are out running errands, it probably won't make headlines. But when a wardrobe malfunction befalls a mega famous celebrity like Taylor Swift, on the other hand, it is bound to generate some attention. No matter how meticulous she may be, the "Shake It Off" superstar simply cannot shake off outfit-related drama.

Over the years, Swift has grappled with wardrobe malfunctions at award shows and concerts alike. The Eras Tour alone has seen its fair share of costume mishaps, but that shouldn't come as too big of a surprise. Given the sheer number of costumes and tour dates, the odds are stacked against her. Each night, she changes her outfit about 16 times; there's a lot of room for error, wear, and tear.

But if there's one thing Swift is going to do, it's roll with the punches and not let the imperfect moments drag her down. As she told New York University grads at the 2022 commencement ceremony, "I know the pressure of living your life through the lens of perfectionism. ... As long as we are fortunate enough to be breathing, we will breathe through, breathe deep and breathe out." Taylor Swift's wardrobe malfunctions serve to remind us that the larger-than-life pop star is indeed a living, breathing human being. To err is human, after all.

