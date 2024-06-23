We Can't Get Over These Rumors About Jessica Biel And Justin Timberlake

Whenever a celebrity falls in love and goes public with that relationship, it's a certainty that romance will generate headlines. When two celebrities begin dating, however, those efforts go into overdrive, with gossip columns reporting on every tiny nuance and minor detail with breathless anticipation. Sometimes the media will even come up with a cutesy nickname for the couple, like "Bennifer," or "Brangelina." And while those stories typically start out positively, focusing on PDA or hand-holding — or are-they-or-are-they if the celebs in question haven't officially confirmed the relationship — things tend to take a turn.

If those celebs wind up getting married, the wedding is typically covered ad nauseum. Once those celebs settle into domesticity, however, there's considerably less to write about, and readers begin losing interest. It's at that point that speculation often arises, claiming that they're on the cusp of a breakup — funny the way that works, huh?

Which brings us to pop star Justin Timberlake and actor Jessica Biel, who began dating in 2007, and experienced a variety of ups and downs before tying the knot in 2012. In the decade-plus since, the couple has been at the center of various rumors — and even the occasional scandal — about the state of their marriage. Which of those rumors are true and which aren't, of course, is something of an open question, but that certainly hasn't quelled speculation. In the meantime, though, we can't get over these rumors about Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship.

