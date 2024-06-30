The Subtle Sign Barron And Ivanka Trump May Be More Alike Than We Realized
Ivanka and Barron Trump are arguably the most and least known Trump siblings, respectively, but court filings have revealed a subtle clue that this sister and brother — aged 24 years apart — are more alike than we initially thought. In true Trumpian fashion, this revelation came from the controversial FBI raid associated with classified documents the ex-POTUS held at Mar-a-Lago.
Former President Donald Trump and his legal team didn't hold back their feelings about the 2022 raid of his Florida estate, particularly in regards to the search's breadth of the expansive property. Trump and his team were especially upset about the FBI searching rooms not directly related to the ex-POTUS, like the room where Barron Trump exercises on his Peloton. Classified documents and FBI raid proximities aside, this tidbit from court revealed something else about the Trump family: oldest sister Ivanka and youngest brother Barron seem to share a mutual love of physical fitness.
Indeed, Ivanka's dedication to exercise is well-documented. In a 2020 People interview, the eldest Trump daughter talked about how much she enjoyed the ups and downs of training for a half-marathon, saying, "There are setbacks along the way, but the true test of a runner is how you overcome and push past them." The FBI raid seems to prove that Barron Trump is also dedicated to keeping a consistent exercise routine.
Ivanka and Barron Trump are both dedicated to staying in shape
Ivanka Trump has made a point to incorporate exercise into her routine as a mom, previously revealing she starts her day at 5 a.m. with exercise and meditation. "I like to be fully ready for the day before my children get up so that my mornings are completely focused on them," she explained to Business Insider. Ivanka is also a fan of golfing, just like her father, Donald Trump. Barron Trump has been seen on the green with his parents too, but we're less certain whether he's a player or a watcher.
Due to the privacy surrounding Barron Trump's home life, the court proceedings are the first we heard about his potential at-home exercise routine. Years before the Mar-a-Lago raid, the youngest Trump sibling played as a midfielder for the D.C. United U-12 soccer team when he was 11 years old, which would require a decent amount of natural or acquired physical ability.
It's unclear whether Trump has played on any other sports teams, although his father did reveal during a CBS "Face the Nation" interview that he would prefer his young son didn't play football due to the potential dangers. "If he wanted to? Yes. Would I steer him that way? No, I wouldn't," the father of five explained (via PBS). Ivanka's dabbled in football but only for fun, like the time she threw around a pigskin in a Gucci dress during a 2018 White House "field day."
The two distant siblings have shared sweet moments together in the past
Large age gaps can affect the closeness of siblings' relationships, and considering the 24-year difference between Ivanka and Barron Trump, it's not surprising that they wouldn't be the tightest brother and sister out of former president Donald Trump's five children. Moreover, Barron's privacy has been fiercely protected by his mother, Melania Trump, so Ivanka's behind-the-scenes relationship with her youngest sibling is still an unknown.
However, there have been heartwarming moments captured between the brother and sister, like after their father's inauguration in January 2017. Ivanka posted a video to X of her father signing executive orders the day he was sworn in as president while his family watched from behind. Ivanka was holding a still-infant Theodore James as Barron entertained the baby with a sweet game of peek-a-boo and a "cool uncle" high-five.
"My youngest brother proves he's a baby whisperer — while my father signs his first executive orders," Ivanka tweeted alongside the video. Despite speculation that Ivanka and Barron are cold toward one another — likely exacerbated by similar rumors of Barron's mother Melania's supposedly harsh feelings about Ivanka, there seems to be more evidence that Ivanka and Barron Trump enjoy as healthy of a sibling dynamic as a brother and sister two decades apart can have.