The Subtle Sign Barron And Ivanka Trump May Be More Alike Than We Realized

Ivanka and Barron Trump are arguably the most and least known Trump siblings, respectively, but court filings have revealed a subtle clue that this sister and brother — aged 24 years apart — are more alike than we initially thought. In true Trumpian fashion, this revelation came from the controversial FBI raid associated with classified documents the ex-POTUS held at Mar-a-Lago.

Advertisement

Former President Donald Trump and his legal team didn't hold back their feelings about the 2022 raid of his Florida estate, particularly in regards to the search's breadth of the expansive property. Trump and his team were especially upset about the FBI searching rooms not directly related to the ex-POTUS, like the room where Barron Trump exercises on his Peloton. Classified documents and FBI raid proximities aside, this tidbit from court revealed something else about the Trump family: oldest sister Ivanka and youngest brother Barron seem to share a mutual love of physical fitness.

Indeed, Ivanka's dedication to exercise is well-documented. In a 2020 People interview, the eldest Trump daughter talked about how much she enjoyed the ups and downs of training for a half-marathon, saying, "There are setbacks along the way, but the true test of a runner is how you overcome and push past them." The FBI raid seems to prove that Barron Trump is also dedicated to keeping a consistent exercise routine.

Advertisement