Prince William & Princess Beatrice Have Drastically Different Views On Her Place In The Royal Family

The royal family can't seemingly go a week without getting into a disagreement, but the issue that has left William, Prince of Wales at odds with his cousin Princess Beatrice may come as a surprise, especially considering what side of the conflict on which they each find themselves.

Advertisement

As a result of Catherine, Princess of Wales, and King Charles III's cancer diagnoses, the British royal family has found itself in a bit of a pickle. Understandably, both the princess and the king need ample time to recover, and William, Prince of Wales as well as Queen Camilla both need to tend to their spouses during this difficult time. However, these four members of the House of Windsor also happen to be the most important working royals with the most public, front-facing duties, so their coincidental and abrupt steps back have had a noticeable effect on the royal family's PR.

Princess Beatrice is one of the most well-known members of the family today, so she's an obvious potential choice to step into the void that's been created by this crisis. Prince William has reportedly been thrilled with the assistance that she has offered, but Beatrice may be facing an incoming crisis of her own, and it could have a catastrophic effect on her current and future role as a public face of British royalty.

Advertisement