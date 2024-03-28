Royals Who May Be Stepping Up Amid King Charles And Kate Middleton's Illnesses

It feels like just yesterday the world was mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and now the British monarchy is embroiled in a whole new crisis that few could have seen coming. In February 2024, King Charles III announced that he was being treated for an unspecified form of cancer and would be stepping away from public duties in order to focus on receiving medical care to hopefully thwart the illness.

Before the gravity of that news could even sink in, Buckingham Palace announced that Catherine, Princess of Wales, would be undergoing abdominal surgery, with a lengthy recovery predicted to keep her out of the public eye for several months. When she finally reappeared — after months of wild conspiracy theories surrounding her protracted absence — she too revealed that she'd been diagnosed with cancer and would likewise be pulling away from the spotlight in order to undergo treatment in private.

Without question, the king is the highest-profile royal, while the future queen is arguably in the upper echelon when it comes to public popularity. Their absence while battling their respective diseases is already being felt and leaves a huge void when it comes to the various duties and visits that royals are expected to undertake in order to earn their keep, as it were. Who could be stepping up to fill Charles and Catherine's shoes?