What Is Maisy Biden's Real Name?
Although it must be surreal to have your grandfather as your president, Maisy Biden seems to take it in stride. The granddaughter of President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden shares a close relationship with her grandparents and has appeared with them from time to time at political events, state dinners, and more. The president and his wife were there to support their granddaughter when she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in May 2023 and even took her out to eat afterward to celebrate. In 2019, when Maisy graduated from high school, Joe Biden took to Instagram to write her a sweet note. "Maisy, you make us so proud and we can't wait to see what you do next with your talent, smarts, dedication and kindness," he wrote. "The future is yours, and Nana and Pop will always be right behind you."
Maisy Biden's full name is actually Roberta Mabel Biden, and she is the daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle. She has two older sisters, Naomi Biden and Finnegan Biden, who also attended the University of Pennsylvania. Since her own college graduation in 2023, Maisy has been putting her fine arts degree to work by creating — and sharing her contemporary artwork — in her online portfolio. While publicly she has gone by the nickname Maisy throughout her life, she also uses Roberta and her full name when promoting her artwork.
Maisy Biden is committed to inclusivity in her art
On her online artist portfolio site, Maisy Biden declared her commitment to challenging conventions and using unusual materials to work outside the box when it comes to her art. "I aimed to shatter barriers that hindered my progress, championing inclusivity and innovation," she wrote, noting that when she was younger, she would often source supplies from hardware stores. "I strongly believe that anything can be considered Art if that's the intention behind it."
Maisy has titled the site "Art and Things by Roberta" and uses her full name to sign her artist statement. She has shared various projects there, including her senior thesis project called "I Forgot the Name." She used typical art materials like photos, paint and pastels but also incorporated more eclectic supplies like a couch, backpack, and scotch tape. The central theme of the piece was her attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, she wrote on her portfolio. "My work is a junk drawer of my finished and unfinished thoughts," she said in her artist statement. "These thoughts pertaining to my childhood and life in the present moment; they reflect the memories I have and the memories I lost."
Maisy also shares her work on her Instagram and has more than 150,000 followers on TikTok as of July 2024, where she shares insight into her life, dance routines, and videos with her cat. Whichever name she chooses to use, it's clear that she is talented and creative.
Maisy isn't the only presidential family member to use another name
It seems that Maisy Biden might choose to use her legal first name Roberta in a more professional capacity, something that's common among well-known people — including relatives of United States presidents. Sasha and Malia Obama, daughters of President Barack Obama, seem pretty set on not following their dad into politics. Instead, the two are pursuing careers in the entertainment industry, though not always using their own names.
Malia Obama credited herself as Malia Ann when she entered her short film called "The Heart at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024. Before that, she had also interned on the HBO series "Girls." As for her younger sister Sasha Obama, The Cut noticed that she appeared to be listed as a casting interview for the reality show "Couples Therapy," using her full name Natasha Obama.
Maisy Biden and Sasha Obama have been close for years, so whatever they decide to do professionally, they'll have a good friend to support them.