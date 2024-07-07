What Is Maisy Biden's Real Name?

Although it must be surreal to have your grandfather as your president, Maisy Biden seems to take it in stride. The granddaughter of President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden shares a close relationship with her grandparents and has appeared with them from time to time at political events, state dinners, and more. The president and his wife were there to support their granddaughter when she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in May 2023 and even took her out to eat afterward to celebrate. In 2019, when Maisy graduated from high school, Joe Biden took to Instagram to write her a sweet note. "Maisy, you make us so proud and we can't wait to see what you do next with your talent, smarts, dedication and kindness," he wrote. "The future is yours, and Nana and Pop will always be right behind you."

Maisy Biden's full name is actually Roberta Mabel Biden, and she is the daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle. She has two older sisters, Naomi Biden and Finnegan Biden, who also attended the University of Pennsylvania. Since her own college graduation in 2023, Maisy has been putting her fine arts degree to work by creating — and sharing her contemporary artwork — in her online portfolio. While publicly she has gone by the nickname Maisy throughout her life, she also uses Roberta and her full name when promoting her artwork.