Subtle Style Nods The Royals Have Made To Queen Elizabeth After Her Death

Queen Elizabeth II's impact on the world cannot be overstated. She assumed the throne at an unexpectedly young age and immediately worked to earn the respect of her fellow world leaders. She reigned as the queen of England for 70 years — longer than any other monarch in the country's history. She was a shining example of the type of leadership a woman is capable of. She managed to balance the duties of a literal queen with the titles of wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She also became a style icon.

The late monarch's sartorial preferences were apparent: She loved, and thought it dutiful, to wear bright colors; she was drawn to particular gemstones, namely pearls; she kept to her same accessories; and she was always dressed appropriately. Being in power for so long leaves an indelible impact on others, and those who were closest to Queen Elizabeth certainly learned lessons in dressing from the late monarch. Her teachings were so poignant, they're apparent today in how the royal family still dresses. Here are some subtle style nods the royal family has made to Queen Elizabeth since her death.