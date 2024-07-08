James Middleton's Messiest Moments

It's hard to imagine that there was ever a time when Catherine, Princess of Wales' brother, James Middleton, was considered the wild child of their family. By all accounts, he seems to be a laidback lad who lives a quiet life on his farm with James' wife, Alizee Thevenet, their son Inigo, and most importantly, his beloved dogs. Additionally, James has always shared a close relationship with his eldest sister, Kate Middleton. In fact, royal expert Neil Sean once claimed in a YouTube video that James might just be her most trusted advisor. The expert proclaimed that while the Princess of Wales undoubtedly opens her heart to her husband, William, Prince of Wales, she understands that he generally has bigger fish to fry.

Sean explained, "It's James, apparently, who Kate came to in these troubled times because she liked his calm and relaxing influence, and of course his very sage advice," per Express. Their bond has remained consistently strong through the years too. During a 2023 appearance on "Good Morning Britain," James gushed, "I'm extremely proud and I'm always taken aback by how much she does [...] and that continues to stay at the forefront of my mind," (via Hello! magazine). However, before James grew into the person he is now, the businessman's life was full of chaos, which arguably earned him the wild child tag. In fact, there was even a moment when Kate reportedly didn't want to be seen with him.