Don Jr.'s Spicy Comment On Alina Habba Pic Is Beyond Inappropriate

Comments on Alina Habba's post have been limited, but a number of people reacted to Donald Trump Jr.'s post with laughing face emojis and many seemed to agree with him — it was apparently what a lot of people were thinking when they saw the picture. Some theorized that Habba's Instagram DMs were full of people asking for more pics of her feet. Others joked that Trump Jr. is actually a member of some foot fetish websites.

Foot fetishes are a fairly mainstream kink, and it's not unheard of for people, even celebrities, to make money from their foot photos. U.K. singer Lily Allen just started an OnlyFans page just for pictures of her feet, so it sounds like if Habba needs a side hustle beyond the courtroom, she's got some options.

Habba seems to have no problem with attention, even negative, for her social media posts, like when she wore a hat with Trump giving the finger to the airport and posted about it. Trump Jr. seems to be following suit with his comment. No public reaction yet to Trump Jr.'s comment from either his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, or Habba.