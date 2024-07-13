Revealing Katy Perry Outfits Left Little To The Imagination

Katy Perry has had some truly iconic looks throughout her decades-long career. Her style evolution has shifted from the pin-up looks she donned in 2008 with the release of her debut album to her candy-themed "California Gurls" aesthetic. Now, Perry has entered into a more mature, sophisticated high fashion era that's a stark contrast to the pop star's vibrant, blue-haired look, leading to many more phenomenal red carpet moments.

Like many fashion-forward celebrities, the "Hot N Cold" singer has been bold with her style, and it hasn't been everyone's cup of tea. Many of Perry's outfits left little to the imagination, as she has often opted for short skirts and low-cut tops whether on stage or walking the red carpet. However, as she told W Magazine in March 2022, she has zero regrets about her past fashion choices.

"I think it [has all] represented me at the time and the age. I've worn a lot of weird ass things, but they've always brought me joy. ... Has everything been A+? Well, I guess that's subjective. Some people love it, some people are like, 'What the f***?' and that's fine," she explained. You can't please everyone, and if you've got it, flaunt it. Perry certainly has it, and she's flaunted her figure countless times over the years. From form-fitting ensembles to nearly nude looks, here are the most revealing outfits the singer has worn.

