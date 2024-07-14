Was Barron Trump At The Pennsylvania Rally Shooting? Here's The Truth

As the investigation continues into the shooting incident at a rally for former president Donald Trump on July 13, 2024, many wild theories and speculation are flying about on social media — including whether or not his son Barron Trump was in attendance.

Advertisement

What we do know as of this writing is that officials confirmed Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, fired several shots, killing one man and injuring two others, before being shot by Secret Service agents (via CNN). Trump said on Truth Social that a bullet had hit his upper ear. It doesn't appear that Barron was at the Pennsylvania event, despite photos circulating online of Barron standing in front of a rally crowd. Supporters of Donald began circulating that image to suggest that Barron had seen the alleged assassination attempt, claiming that Barron would somehow take revenge.

This photo is from Miami a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/hBd0Au4Evg — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 14, 2024

However, that photo looks to be of Barron attending a Florida rally, according to Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch.com. Barron did show up to a campaign rally on July 9, 2024, in Doral, Florida, and video shows him waving to the crowd there. It was the first time he came out to support his father during this campaign — though we're guessing that his mother Melania Trump won't be too happy if he wants to attend another.

Advertisement