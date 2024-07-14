Was Barron Trump At The Pennsylvania Rally Shooting? Here's The Truth
As the investigation continues into the shooting incident at a rally for former president Donald Trump on July 13, 2024, many wild theories and speculation are flying about on social media — including whether or not his son Barron Trump was in attendance.
What we do know as of this writing is that officials confirmed Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, fired several shots, killing one man and injuring two others, before being shot by Secret Service agents (via CNN). Trump said on Truth Social that a bullet had hit his upper ear. It doesn't appear that Barron was at the Pennsylvania event, despite photos circulating online of Barron standing in front of a rally crowd. Supporters of Donald began circulating that image to suggest that Barron had seen the alleged assassination attempt, claiming that Barron would somehow take revenge.
This photo is from Miami a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/hBd0Au4Evg
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 14, 2024
However, that photo looks to be of Barron attending a Florida rally, according to Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch.com. Barron did show up to a campaign rally on July 9, 2024, in Doral, Florida, and video shows him waving to the crowd there. It was the first time he came out to support his father during this campaign — though we're guessing that his mother Melania Trump won't be too happy if he wants to attend another.
Melania Trump has worked hard to keep Barron away from politics
Melania Trump has gone to great lengths to keep her son Barron Trump out of the political arena. Barron hasn't been seen publicly much in general, and, until his appearance at the Florida rally in early July (where his dad made sure to compliment him), that included his father's campaign rallies and events.
Early in 2024, shortly after an announcement that Barron would serve as a delegate to the Republican National Convention alongside his siblings, Melania shut it down. "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," the former first lady's office wrote in a statement at the time, via the Daily Mail. It is clear that Melania doesn't want to be personally involved either, as she has not been spotted at many of her husband Donald Trump's presidential campaign stops. She also skipped out on the June 2024 debate between her husband and President Joe Biden.
Still, it's not that Melania and Barron have forsaken Donald — the two were by his side to support him after the guilty verdict came down in Donald's hush money trial in May 2024. However, as the aftermath of the Butler, Pennsylvania incident plays out, it's unlikely that Melania will want Barron to attend any future events if there is a heightened threat level.