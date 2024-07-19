The Supermodel Romance Rumors Donald Trump Reportedly Started About Himself

On June 26, 1991, the New York Post sent shockwaves through the entertainment world with its first-page story claiming Donald Trump left his then-girlfriend Marla Maples for model Carla Bruni. This was huge, considering the businessman allegedly cheated on and divorced his ex-wife, Ivana Trump, for Maples. Donald and Bruni soon became the talk of the tabloids, but little did they know that the real drama was only just beginning.

On a quest for the truth, a reporter from People, Sue Carswell, reached out to the Trump Organization to speak to Donald, but was unsuccessful. Instead, she got a quick call back from a man who introduced himself as Donald's publicist — enter John Miller. He verified that Marla was old news and Donald now had "somebody else named Carla." Miller also fervently hyped up his boss, stating Donald was "starting to do tremendously well financially" and was doing "as well as anybody there is" (via The Washington Post).

If you're starting to smell a rat, you're on track. Carswell noted that Miller sounded too familiar and seemed desperate to paint Donald as an irresistible Casanova. He said Donald left Maples because she wanted a commitment and that the businessman wouldn't tie himself to her or even Carla just yet, claiming, "I mean, he's living with Marla and he's got three other girlfriends." Miller also added a bombshell of his own: "[Carla Bruni] dropped Mick Jagger for Donald."

