Inside Meghan Markle And Sophie Trudeau's Relationship Timeline

The Duchess of Sussex has not always had the easiest time with friendships. Although Meghan Markle and Serena Williams are said to as close as ever, the same cannot be said about a number of the duchess' other acquaintances. In fact, Meghan Markle has lost a lot of friends since becoming a royal — from her former "Suits" co-star, Gina Torres, to her ex-British buddy, Victoria Beckham.

One of the most awkward losses was of Meghan's friendship with her schoolmate, Ninaki Priddy. Back when Meghan married Trevor Engelson in 2011, Priddy attended the wedding as her maid of honor. Just six years later, the California-based jewelry designer told the Daily Mail that Meghan had been "calculated — very calculated — in the way she handled people and relationships." While it's impossible to verify whether or not these allegations are true, we do know that Meghan and Priddy are no longer best buds.

In 2024, certain reports indicated that the duchess may have experienced yet another friendship loss. Apparently, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau — the ex-wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — is rumored to have taken a step back from her relationship with Meghan. The two famous women were said to be quite close at first, but things between them changed over time.

