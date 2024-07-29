We Wanted To See Kimberly Guilfoyle With Ivanka Trump's Style, So We Gave Her A Makeover

They couldn't be more different aesthetically speaking, but Kimberly Guilfoyle and Ivanka Trump seem to be slowly morphing into one another. In June 2024, Trump's inappropriate outfit brought her one step closer to a Guilfoyle makeover as the former first daughter posed on Instagram in a yellow dress with a massive, bedazzled heart cutout on the side. Fans and critics alike were unimpressed but it notably wasn't the first time Trump demonstrated that she favors Guilfoyle's risqué fashion sense more than we thought and it certainly won't be the last. As for the former Fox News host, she doesn't appear to be following in her future sister-in-law's demure footsteps.

Advertisement

In fact, Guilfoyle's choice of dress for Day 2 of the 2024 Republican National Convention was so inappropriate even her fans took her to task for it. As one commenter pleaded on Instagram, "PLEASE, someone show this girl business attire," adding that she looked, "Tasteless and classless." Another quipped, "I can't believe Don Jr left his wife for her!" We were eager to see what Guilfoyle would look like if she took a leaf out of Ivanka's book rather than vice versa, so one of our super talented Static Media photo editors gave her a makeover that will definitely give you, and everybody criticizing her outfits, pause. Whether it changes Guilfoyle's mind remains to be seen.