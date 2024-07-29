We Wanted To See Kimberly Guilfoyle With Ivanka Trump's Style, So We Gave Her A Makeover
They couldn't be more different aesthetically speaking, but Kimberly Guilfoyle and Ivanka Trump seem to be slowly morphing into one another. In June 2024, Trump's inappropriate outfit brought her one step closer to a Guilfoyle makeover as the former first daughter posed on Instagram in a yellow dress with a massive, bedazzled heart cutout on the side. Fans and critics alike were unimpressed but it notably wasn't the first time Trump demonstrated that she favors Guilfoyle's risqué fashion sense more than we thought and it certainly won't be the last. As for the former Fox News host, she doesn't appear to be following in her future sister-in-law's demure footsteps.
In fact, Guilfoyle's choice of dress for Day 2 of the 2024 Republican National Convention was so inappropriate even her fans took her to task for it. As one commenter pleaded on Instagram, "PLEASE, someone show this girl business attire," adding that she looked, "Tasteless and classless." Another quipped, "I can't believe Don Jr left his wife for her!" We were eager to see what Guilfoyle would look like if she took a leaf out of Ivanka's book rather than vice versa, so one of our super talented Static Media photo editors gave her a makeover that will definitely give you, and everybody criticizing her outfits, pause. Whether it changes Guilfoyle's mind remains to be seen.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's look was pared back considerably
Unsurprisingly, when the photo on the left was originally posted, it caused major controversy since Kimberly Guilfoyle's flashy dress in her children's book promo took inappropriate to a whole new level. In May 2024 the former Fox News host proudly displayed the results of months of hard work on Instagram, captioning her pic with a note about how she'd joined forces with Brave Books to craft "a wholesome and heartfelt story about the importance of friendship and the value of courage," noting, "Together, we can all bring more positivity, joy, and grace into this world." But all online commenters could focus on was the dress Guilfoyle chose for the occasion, which was relatively sheer and quite revealing.
"Interesting marketing campaign for a children's book" wrote one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another chided, "Nothing sells children's books like cleavage." Our Static Media photo editor covered Guilfoyle up considerably, putting her in the kind of chic white gown that Ivanka Trump might choose. Likewise, the outspoken TV personality's makeup was softened considerably, replacing her signature heavy eyeliner with a more natural eye look. The staunch Trump supporter's hair, meanwhile, remained mostly unchanged in loose waves, which Ivanka favors too.
Beauty remains a major talking point for Guilfoyle since her ouster from Fox News had at least something to do with the commentator's alleged mistreatment of the makeup staff there. The Daily Beast's sources claimed that she once demanded coverage for a non-work related event, describing it as a total "abuse" of their resources.
Ivanka Trump is known for her chic, ladylike style
It may not always have been clear what her role was in her father's administration but there's no denying that Ivanka Trump dressed the part during her time in Washington D.C. In May 2018, she stepped out in a chic green suit to attend the swearing-in of a new secretary of state, and the following July Trump cut a fashionable yet ladylike figure in a navy and white blouse paired with a white midi skirt while attending a hearing.
Trump's style has noticeably transformed since leaving politics behind, though, with the former first daughter favoring shorter, sexier looks ever since her father vacated the White House. Maybe she's taking after her future sister-in-law in ways hitherto unseen and soon a photoshopped makeover won't be necessary on either side. After all, as The Cut argued in 2019, the businesswoman and dedicated mother shares a lot through her fashion choices.
They argued that, although Ivanka loves girly hues, her Washington fits were still sexy. Thus, "Her clothes say, 'I am not what I seem. Ignore what you see.' This is a visual performance of the very disavowal her father imposes and requires, an instruction manual on how to ignore the obvious." Upon relocating, the former first daughter embraced less formal ensembles, possibly to communicate that she was done hiding her true self.