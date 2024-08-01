Ivanka Vs. Tiffany Trump: The Difference Between Their Glamorous Styles

They may be sisters, but Ivanka and Tiffany Trump couldn't be more different. Ivanka has always been the golden child, the apple of her father Donald Trump's eye, and one of the only people that Rudy Giuliani would gallantly save from a horde of invading FBI agents. On the other hand, the elusive Tiffany Trump, dubbed the forgotten Trump daughter, is worlds away from her sister. And the same goes for the pair's distinct and disparate styles.

Typically, Ivanka Trump favors expensive outfits, embracing all things bougie and couture. Indeed, her style is very much that of the socialite it-girl stealing the spotlight at every opportunity. Meanwhile, Tiffany Trump isn't immune from wearing a bad outfit or two. But perhaps her strength lies in her ability to defy convention, with the younger Trump sister unafraid of embracing edgy styles and experimenting with her enviable wardrobe. Here's the lowdown on Ivanka and Tiffany Trump's differing styles.