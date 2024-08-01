Ivanka Vs. Tiffany Trump: The Difference Between Their Glamorous Styles
They may be sisters, but Ivanka and Tiffany Trump couldn't be more different. Ivanka has always been the golden child, the apple of her father Donald Trump's eye, and one of the only people that Rudy Giuliani would gallantly save from a horde of invading FBI agents. On the other hand, the elusive Tiffany Trump, dubbed the forgotten Trump daughter, is worlds away from her sister. And the same goes for the pair's distinct and disparate styles.
Typically, Ivanka Trump favors expensive outfits, embracing all things bougie and couture. Indeed, her style is very much that of the socialite it-girl stealing the spotlight at every opportunity. Meanwhile, Tiffany Trump isn't immune from wearing a bad outfit or two. But perhaps her strength lies in her ability to defy convention, with the younger Trump sister unafraid of embracing edgy styles and experimenting with her enviable wardrobe. Here's the lowdown on Ivanka and Tiffany Trump's differing styles.
While Ivanka Trump exhibited a passion for fashion from a young age, her sister dressed more like a typical teen
Though Ivanka Trump's style has transformed a lot over the years, she's mostly stayed true to her signature aesthetic of elegant silhouettes and muted colors. In 2008, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump appeared at an event for the prospective opening of Trump Tower Dubai. The elder Trump sister's get-up — a sparkly, long-sleeved little black dress — may have been showier than the outfits she would don years later, but it was nonetheless unmistakably Ivanka.
However, Tiffany, who was two months shy of her 15th birthday, was dressed very much like a regular teen, not too fussed with fashion. It was, of course, the era of Y2K, so Tiffany's look was on point for the aughts, donning scene kid side-swept bangs and a casual floral jersey dress. She may have not been as put-together as her big sister, but there was safety in numbers: actor Hayden Panettiere, who joined the Trumps at the event, was also dressed in a quintessentially 2000s ensemble, stunning in a leopard print minidress.
In 2011, Ivanka Trump helped Tiffany Trump embrace her love of fashion
As they entered the new decade, the Trump sisters were both finding their fashion feet. In 2011, Ivanka Trump launched her titular lifestyle collection, which sold clothing, accessories, and beauty products. Celebrating the launch of the collection in Canoga Park, the sisters were polar aesthetic opposites. While Ivanka dressed up for the occasion, wearing a nude shift dress and matching pumps, Tiffany Trump was keeping things low-key in an all-black fit, topped off with a leather jacket and matching boots. Ivanka's ensemble was very much aligned with her future fashion sense — simple, demure, and with a heavy emphasis on beige — whereas Tiffany was looking super casual and ever so slightly out-of-place at the fashionable event.
As she dipped her toes into the fashion world, Ivanka also helped her younger sister embrace her sartorial side. That year, she got Tiffany a coveted internship with Vogue, where she no doubt had an opportunity to explore her interest in clothing further.
Tiffany Trump's style is much girlier than her sister's
Following Donald Trump's bid for the presidency in 2016, his daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, became prominent figures on the campaign circuit. That October, the sisters took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the opening of their father's new hotel in Washington, D.C.
Ivanka was serving preppy, old-money chic in a cream mid-length dress. Her fit was in stark contrast to that of Tiffany, who wore a pleated A-line burgundy dress and matching purse. She was looking more twee than traditional, clearly keeping up with the styles of the time (the 2010s were, of course, the era of Zooey Deschanel-core, and the "New Girl" star was never spotted sans a pleated minidress).
Indeed, all that was missing from Tiffany's outfit was a Peter Pan collar and pair of ballet flats. The sisters' joint appearance at the event exemplified the differences in their personal styles; Tiffany favors much girlier outfits than Ivanka, who tends to veer toward timeless chic rather than trends.
Ivanka Trump's outfits are more polished than Tiffany Trump's looks
Though Tiffany Trump lives an extremely lavish life, it isn't always reflected in her choice of attire. Tiffany's outfits are never quite as polished or put-together as those of her big sister, Ivanka Trump. Appearing together at the Great Lakes Science Center in July 2016, for instance, Tiffany wore a rather clumsy outfit, draping a beige blazer over a white bodycon dress. While there was nothing wrong with the items of clothing individually, the color combo wasn't it, making the younger Trump sister look a tad washed out.
The outfit also appeared surprisingly mid-range, and thus not the sort of thing one would expect the daughter of a billionaire to wear. Ivanka, however, was effortlessly stylish in a blue sweater paired with a flared floral skirt. The elegant coordinate was reminiscent of the attire one might expect her stepmother, Melania Trump, to don; after all, Ivanka wasn't called the real first lady for no reason.
When their dad won the presidency, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump wore two very different blue outfits
The world was stunned when Donald Trump won the presidency over Hillary Clinton in 2016. On election night, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump stayed up and supported their dad, all while showcasing some stunning outfits. Rather than go for red, the color of the Republicans, the sisters both wore blue for the occasion. They were far from twinning, however, with their dresses reflecting their personal aesthetic tastes.
While Ivanka's dress was fairly simple and understated — the sort of thing a first lady might wear, perhaps — Tiffany wore eye-gabbing, shimmering satin. Her decision to make a bolder style statement than her sister may have been due to the apparently lowly position she occupied in her father's progeny pecking order. During a phone call to Fox and Friends (via the Daily Mail) that day, Donald confessed to being less proud of Tiffany compared to his other kids. "I'm very proud, because Don and Eric and Ivanka and — you know, to a lesser extent 'cause she just got out of school, out of college — but, uh, Tiffany, who has also been so terrific," he said in his quintessentially idiosyncratic manner.
At Donald Trump's inauguration, Tiffany Trump appeared to be copying her sister's style
When Donald Trump was inaugurated as president in 2017, his daughters brought out their finest regalia. In a marked shift from her usual girly girl fits, Tiffany Trump appeared to be channeling her big sister, sporting the sort of old-money get-up synonymous with Ivanka Trump. Tiffany wore a long white double-breasted coat for the occasion, while Ivanka twinned with her in a cream asymmetrical coat and matching tailored pants.
There was still one big difference between the sisters, however; Tiffany ensured that she maintained a semblance of her rebellious style by pairing her fit with black stiletto ankle boots. It's been suggested that, as the president's daughters, Tiffany and Ivanka were making a political statement by wearing white. The shade is synonymous with women's suffrage, representing purity and moral virtue, and an indication of voting in one's best interests. However, it should be noted that Ivanka has been accused of being a "fake feminist," leaving her ensemble open to further interpretation. As for Tiffany, she's notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to overtly discussing her political leanings.
Tiffany Trump tends to show more skin than Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump rarely wears revealing clothing, instead opting for demure and professional attire. While Ivanka likes to play it safe with fashion, Tiffany Trump has no problem with showing a little flesh. At the White House's annual Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony in 2017, Ivanka was giving Jackie O in a tailored red Dolce and Gabbana coat and floral dress ensemble, which sweetly matched her daughter, Arabella Kushner.
Tiffany also favored red tailoring for the ceremony, but hers resembled a micro minidress rather than an overcoat. The extremely short coat was a major contrast from her sister, who was pretty much covered from neck to toe. And whereas Ivanka shielded her gams from the chilly D.C. weather in a pair of black tights, Tiffany risked getting frostbitten by going bare-legged. On X, users made their disapproval of Tiffany's skimpy outfit known, with some suggesting that she ought to take a page out of the Princess of Wales' style book by pairing her flesh-baring ensembles with nude hosiery.
Unlike her sister, Tiffany Trump gravitates toward bolder colors and looks
When it comes to fashion, Ivanka Trump has a relatively consistent color palette. Donald Trump's favorite daughter usually wears some variation of beige, cream, or black and white (though she will, on occasion, throw in florals if she's feeling adventurous). Tiffany Trump, however, isn't afraid of experimenting with color. She made this resoundingly clear when she painted the town blue during a trip to London in 2018.
Venturing out of her comfort zone, she wore a fetching baby blue power suit paired with a black mesh sweater. The coordinate fitted Tiffany well and complemented her figure as well as her blond locks, while the black insert balanced out the vibrancy of the fit. She had recently broken up with her boyfriend, so perhaps the eye-grabbing regalia was her take on a revenge outfit. "She has been having a rough summer," a source told People at the time. It's hard to imagine Ivanka wearing an outfit as bold as this, with Tiffany undoubtedly having a tendency toward style experimentation.
Tiffany Trump has a more playful approach to fashion than super sophisticated Ivanka Trump
In 2018, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump got ready to accompany their dad to Camp David, making major style statements with their outfits. Ivanka wore a cream shirt and some alarmingly long Oscar de la Renta slacks, which, paired with stilettos, undoubtedly spelled an accident just waiting to happen on the tarmac.
While Ivanka was going for super formal business attire — the sort of thing one might see on a Madison Avenue office worker — Tiffany was back to looking twee in a tweed minidress. It was giving Blair Waldorf after-school chic. The outfit was made all the more cutesy by Tiffany's miniature handbag, illustrating her playful approach to fashion in contrast to Ivanka's staunch commitment to subtle sophistication. The contrast between the outfits was, perhaps, also a reflection of the sisters' age gap. At the time, Ivanka was 37, while Tiffany was just 24 and, as many Gen-Z folks would no doubt agree, practically a teenager.
During a Buckingham Palace gala, Tiffany Trump's outfit was on point, but Ivanka Trump was criticized for being too casual
A spectacular State Banquet hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at Buckingham Palace 🇺🇸🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/kP0TVodzdv
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 3, 2019
Donald Trump repeatedly broke royal protocol during his meetings with Queen Elizabeth II, and it seems the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree, as Ivanka Trump also took a relaxed approach to royal etiquette during a visit across the pond in 2019. Appearing at a Buckingham Palace white tie gala with her siblings, Ivanka made the odd decision to wear a relatively casual shirt dress. It was a rare miss for Ivanka, whose commitment to the business casual aesthetic had perhaps gone a tad too far. Tiffany Trump's outfit, however, was on point, as she wowed in an elegant, floor-length red ballgown, complete with a dainty diamond necklace and gloves. She looked every inch the princess come to life, and adhered to the basic fundamentals of white tie dressing.
Folks on X, agreed that Ivanka's outfit was a bizarre choice for the regal occasion. "Somebody please explain to me how Ivanka Trump having all that money and access went to the UK State dinner whatever lookin like a genuine Stepford wife?" one user tweeted.
Unlike her sister, Tiffany Trump often favors figure-hugging clothes
Ivanka Trump's approach to style is all about practicality and modesty. As such, she's rarely seen wearing tight clothing. This may be in part due to the prominent role she played throughout Donald Trump's presidency. She often accompanied her father to his presidential engagements, so much so that some have questioned whether Melania Trump's role as first lady was perhaps being covertly usurped by her stepdaughter.
Ivanka's outfits were suitably professional and understated for such undertakings. Tiffany Trump played a much less prominent role during Donald's presidency, so likely had more freedom when it came to fashion. When the sisters joined their father for his last televised debate with Joe Biden in the fall of 2020, both wore surgical masks in line with recommended COVID-19 safety measures. But while Ivanka paired her mask with a simple asymmetrical LBD, Tiffany wore an altogether more figure-hugging ensemble, donning a skin-tight white bandage top and equally fitted black pencil skirt. It's the sort of revealing outfit that one would be hard pressed to find Ivanka wearing during her heyday as Donald's apparent right-hand woman.
The sisters had a surprising twinning moment at the 2024 Republican National Convention
Ever since Donald Trump announced in 2022 that he would be running for president (again), Ivanka Trump notably took a step back from proceedings, announcing that she would not participate in her father's campaign. However, at the 2024 Republican National Convention, it appeared that she'd had a change of heart. Ivanka appeared alongside Tiffany Trump (and the rest of the Trump brood), as the usually style-disparate sisters had a surprising twinning moment, both wearing all-white ensembles. Ivanka was back to channeling Jackie O, sporting a preppy skirt suit, while Tiffany opted for a shirt and pants combo.
Tiffany's outfit was a notable departure from the formerly twee-loving girly girl, far more underrated and mature than her previous outfits. Ivanka was, well, still serving her signature brand of old-money socialite. Admittedly, the young Trump sister's outfit still wasn't as put-together as Ivanka's — the cut of the blouse was a tad oversized and unflattering — but it was nonetheless interesting to see her experimenting with a different style. As for the sisters' decision to don all white, The Washington Post suggested that they were acting as symbolic guardian angels watching over their contentious and increasingly divisive father.