From her days spent filming on a Disney Channel set to winning her very first Grammy, there is no denying the absolute stunning transformation of Miley Cyrus. Though she is mainly celebrated for her unique sound, mixing an array of genres throughout her songs, the singer is also known for her sense of style, to which she has always been open to experimenting with. "Fashion to me is kind of flipping yourself inside out," Cyrus told British Vogue. "It's like wearing your heart, wearing your guts, wearing your values, wearing your identity, wearing your pain." Yet while the singer's level of fearlessness with fashion is praiseworthy to say the least, some of Cyrus' looks over the years have not quite hit the mark.

Incorporating fringe, cut-outs, and sheer pieces within her wardrobe, Miley Cyrus can sometimes appear as if she is stuck in the past. Such outdated fashion trends have left the "Flowers" singer looking less than fresh, though some only require a few modern touches to bring new life to the overall outfit. "If a look is outdated, but there's still one or two elements that can be refreshed and modernized, don't be afraid to rework them," fashion expert and celebrity stylist Cindy Conroy told The List. "Pair with current ready-to-wear pieces and you can make an old outfit new."

Though we will always love the artist for the nostalgia she brings to the table, here are 12 Miley Cyrus outfits that were seriously outdated.

