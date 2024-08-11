Brooke Burke has worn many hats during her years in the public eye. Since her earliest exposure as a model through to her later success as a TV host, she's been a ubiquitous presence on television for more than two decades. Yet that's just part of a larger whole for a woman who can also add mother, entrepreneur, social media influencer, fitness leader, author, and actor to her impressive list of accomplishments.

Having recently hit the half-century mark, Burke admitted in a 2022 interview with The List that coming to that milestone took some getting used to. "Turning 50 was a little bit of a mind f***," she said. However, she'd come to accept the positives that accompanied entering her fifth decade. "I feel better today in my life, to be honest, than I ever have, so that's the good side of it," she added. "Wisdom, understanding my body, learning, being more open, understanding the value of positive self-talk, all of the things that I [use to] guide and teach other women."

The years in between, however, have taken her on an amazing journey, full of new experiences — some good, some not — and personal and professional achievement. To find out more, read further to experience the stunning transformation of Brooke Burke.

