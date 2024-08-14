Modern Family's Ed O'Neill Isn't Shy About His Feelings On Donald Trump

Ed O'Neill isn't the only public figure to highlight a part of Donald Trump's questionable golf course reputation. As early as 2015, there were whispers about the authenticity of the story on the plaque, which is actually located in the middle of the 14th hole and the 15th tee.

On a quest for evidence, The New York Times spoke to Richard Gillespie, who was, at the time, the director general of a historical preservation association in Virginia, and he had this to say: "Nope, not there." Gillespie added that the only battle that occurred near the Potomac River took place in 1861 and wasn't in the same location as Trump's golf course. It was a civil war termed the "Battle of Ball's Bluff," and there was a distance of more than 11 miles between the battle site and the river.

The Times also spoke to two other experts who confirmed that Trump had made his story up. The third expert even claimed to have written to him about the plaque's inaccuracies, to no avail. So, did Trump entirely make up the story? Not quite. It turns out that the Blood River Battle is actually real — only that it happened continents away, in Southern Africa.

