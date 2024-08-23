Donald Trump Jr. And Vanessa Trump's Kids Are Growing Up Fast

The Trump family has taken on a whole new level of notoriety since family patriarch Donald made his way to the White House. Since then, a spotlight has been thrust on Donald's kids, including his oldest son, Donald Trump Jr. Donald Jr. may be a prominent businessman thanks to his associations with his dad's business, the Trump Organization, but he's gained just as much attention for his personal life. He met Vanessa Haydon in the early '00s and the pair went on to tie the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2005. Though they divorced in 2018, they welcomed five children during their time together: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.

Some celebrities and public figures prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight, but the Trump family isn't the sort of institution that follows this trend. Donald Jr. has never been shy about taking his kids out in public or sharing updates about them on social media. As a result, we've been able to watch the five heirs grow from cute little babies to where they are now.

As of this writing, Kai, the eldest daughter, is 17 years old. Following close behind are 15-year old Donald III, 12-year-old Tristan, 11-year-old Spencer, and 10-year-old Chloe. In short, Donald Jr. and Vanessa's kids aren't babies anymore, and they've already started to make their own way in the world.