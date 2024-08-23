Donald Trump Jr. And Vanessa Trump's Kids Are Growing Up Fast
The Trump family has taken on a whole new level of notoriety since family patriarch Donald made his way to the White House. Since then, a spotlight has been thrust on Donald's kids, including his oldest son, Donald Trump Jr. Donald Jr. may be a prominent businessman thanks to his associations with his dad's business, the Trump Organization, but he's gained just as much attention for his personal life. He met Vanessa Haydon in the early '00s and the pair went on to tie the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2005. Though they divorced in 2018, they welcomed five children during their time together: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.
Some celebrities and public figures prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight, but the Trump family isn't the sort of institution that follows this trend. Donald Jr. has never been shy about taking his kids out in public or sharing updates about them on social media. As a result, we've been able to watch the five heirs grow from cute little babies to where they are now.
As of this writing, Kai, the eldest daughter, is 17 years old. Following close behind are 15-year old Donald III, 12-year-old Tristan, 11-year-old Spencer, and 10-year-old Chloe. In short, Donald Jr. and Vanessa's kids aren't babies anymore, and they've already started to make their own way in the world.
They had to go through their parent's divorce
Considering just how long they were together, Donald Jr. and Vanessa Trump's divorce came as a surprise to many who thought the two were solid as a rock. At the time of their divorce in 2018, their kids were still relatively young. Thankfully, Vanessa and Donald appear to have kept things very civil for the sake of their kids. When the former model filed, she filed for an uncontested divorce. This means that both parties are amenable to working out terms. As we've often seen in high-profile divorces, this isn't always the road most traveled.
That being said, a child custody issue did rear its head, and things could've easily gotten ugly. However, the pair reportedly worked it out behind closed doors and neither party started mudslinging at any point. This didn't escape the notice of the judge, Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz. "I congratulate you for working those things out," he said during a divorce hearing, as reported by New York Daily News. "Obviously you have prioritized your children and taken steps to shield them from what could have been an invasive litigation process."
As a result of Donald Jr. and Vanessa's amiability during this time, their five children were protected from a potential media storm and able to deal with this huge life change in private.
Kai Trump is an avid golfer
Thankfully for his granddaughter, Donald Trump's questionable reputation on the golf course doesn't seem to have marred her reputation as one to watch. Just like her famous grandpa, Kai Trump has a love for taking to the green. Her Instagram profile is full of photos and videos showcasing her talent with a club, and it's clear that this is more than just a hobby to her. In August 2024, Kai shared a post stating that she'll be joining Miami University's golf team, the Miami Hurricanes, when she graduates from high school.
The up-and-comer thanked her parents, Donald, Jr. and Vanessa, as well as her grandpa and the rest of her family before moving on to her team. "Last but not least, I would love to thank Coach Janice and Coach Jim for giving me this opportunity," she wrote. "I am super excited to be a Cane and represent the University of Miami. Go Canes!"
The photos showed Kai with a beaming smile wearing a Miami baseball cap as she posed with her family on campus. Going to college is a huge milestone in any teenager's life, but it's interesting to note that Kai isn't even in her senior year yet. At the time of writing in August 2024, Kai is going into her junior year at Benjamin School. For her to secure a verbal agreement with Miami this early on is quite impressive.
Kai and her dad took a trip for spring break
Any parent knows that it's important to spend quality time with your kids, and when you have five of them, it's pivotal to give each of them all the attention they deserve. If his Instagram feed is anything to go by, Donald Trump Jr. always makes an effort to bond with his kids individually. In March 2024, it was Kai Trump's turn. Donald Jr. posted several photos of himself with his eldest daughter enjoying a skiing trip. "Daddy daughter ski trip for spring break," he captioned the post. "Could not be having more fun with [Kai]."
A selfie showed the pair beaming into the camera with sprawling snow-capped mountains in the background, while other snaps showed them wrestling with the Aspen slopes on skis. Kai's simple vacation style shows how her fashion aesthetic is developing as she approaches adulthood. She wore minimal makeup and a simple chain necklace with a heart in the middle, as well as modest hoop earrings.
Unfortunately for the dad of five, comments on the post weren't overwhelmingly positive, with many using it as an opportunity to blast her grandpa, Donald Trump Sr., amid his legal woes. "Does she know her grandfather can't post a bond because he has been lying about how rich he is?" wrote one user. If growing up in front of the court of public opinion is difficult for her, Kai hasn't shown it.
Donald Trump Jr. takes his sons on an 'annual boys hunt'
Father-son relationships in the Trump family haven't always been smooth sailing. In fact, when he was younger, Donald Trump Jr. once refused to talk to his father for a year – and that wasn't the first time tensions rose between the pair. Though the Trump men worked through their troubles, Donald Jr.'s his own experiences may have inspired him to maintain a good relationship with his sons. In December 2023, he posted a series of photos on Instagram of himself with two of his boys. "North Carolina annual boys hunt," read the caption. "This has become an annual tradition with me and my boys for 8 years and this year definitely didn't disappoint. Great food, even better friends, and insane memories."
The trip looked like an eventful one, with snaps showing the younger Trump men shooting, wading through water, and posing with the fruits of their hunt. The reaction to this family trip was largely positive in the comments section, with one follower writing, "Some day the boys will be taking their boys on hunting trips, passing on what they have been taught growing up around hunting and fishing."
Tristan Trump is a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It seems that Tristan Trump is a particularly avid football fan. In October 2023, Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram to share a photograph of his son beaming in front of a large football-shaped cake decorated with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo and a birthday banner.
"Happy birthday to my favorite 12-year-old. Tristan, a.k.a. T-man," wrote the proud dad. "I love you very much and hope you have an awesome birthday buddy. I'm very proud of the young man that you're turning into. Keep it up, you're the best little man ever." The snap is a sweet one, with Tristan surrounded by his four siblings.
He's clearly got the Trump genes, too, as he's the spitting image of his father, other than the mop of blond hair. Much like his brothers, he has undeniable Trump family traits. Whether Tristan plays football himself isn't widely known, but birthday cakes often reflect a young person's interests.
Kai Trump spends a lot of time with her grandpa
Kai Trump may be growing up fast, but she's still her grandpa's girl. Out of all of Donald Trump Jr.'s children, Kai seems to be the closest to her grandfather, Donald Trump Sr. Perhaps their shared love of golf keeps them on the same page. During a filmed round of golf with YouTuber Grant Horvat in 2024, Kai admitted that playing golf with the former president isn't super easy. "He generally always gives me a run for my money, always," she explained. "It's never really like game over and I've won on the 15th hole. ... He wins a lot of the time, I do have to say. I've got to get better."
Kai admitted that she plays with her grandfather often, even though they aren't always on the same team. It's not just golf that keeps them together, though. Kai has ventured into the world of politics to back Donald up, speaking publicly for the first time at the Republican National Convention in 2024. She told the audience that she was there to show them a side of her grandpa they don't often see.
"He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me about his," she revealed, going on to explain that she often has to remind him that she's in school and would have to call him back later. This political debut didn't go unnoticed by the media, and it cemented the notion that Kai and Donald are thick as thieves — and she'll back her grandpa all the way.
Spencer Trump went on a boys trip with his dad in 2023
Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa may not be together anymore, but Donald Jr. is still a very hands-on dad. When he isn't working on boosting his father's political profile, he can be found taking his kids on trips across the United States. In November 2023, Donald took his son, Spencer Trump, on an excursion. Sharing photos of them posing against a vast and desolate background in South Dakota on Instagram, Donald said, "Me and my man Spencer. Boys trip. Pre-Thanksgiving tradition in SD."
Judging from the photo, Spencer will grow up to be on the tall side just like his dad and grandpa. The duo coordinated in hunting gear, with Spencer wearing a camouflage jacket and pants and a blaze orange hat.
Though it wasn't directly mentioned, Spencer and his dad's attire indicated it was a hunting trip. It may have seemed like an idyllic retreat for father and son to bond, but Spencer's mischievous personality got the better of him. In the comments section, Donald Jr. revealed, "This is about 3 seconds before he ball punched me. Little a-hole."
Chloe Trump can captain the family boat
Driving a boat can be a thrilling experience for an adult, but what if you're trusted enough as a kid to take the wheel? That's a whole different story. Little Chloe Trump skippered the family boat in July 2024. Taking to Instagram, Donald Trump Jr. uploaded a video of the blonde youngster powering across the ocean with her family aboard the vessel. She looked poised and confident, her hair whipping in the wind as she kept her eyes forward and pushed the boat across the vast expanse. Some kids her age might panic, but Chloe kept it cool, calm, and collected as if she was born to be a sailor.
"Baby Boater! Chloe wanted to do all the captaining today!" wrote her dad in the caption. Though fans were pleased to see Chloe taking control, many pointed out that the little one was missing one vital accessory. "Go girl! BUT ... life jacket always, please. No matter how well you swim," one user wrote. "If you're knocked out when ejected, you can't. We lost a good friend this way."
Hopefully, Chloe will heed this advice moving forward, but one thing is for sure: Donald Jr's kids don't lack natural talent when it comes to outdoor activities, on or off the land.
Chloe plays golf just like her big sister
Kai Trump may be looking forward to golfing with Miami University, but her little sister Chloe isn't too far behind her. As it turns out, Chloe is a keen golfer too, as shown in a video her mother Vanessa Trump shared on Instagram in June 2024. Chloe can be seen wearing a blue golf skirt and a white polo and hat alongside her sister as they take big swings with their clubs and hit balls across a large course. Vanessa captioned the post, "My two golf superstars," and it's not hard to see why she's so proud.
Whether Chloe is as passionate about golf as her big sister remains to be seen, but it looks like she has the talent to push further into the sport if she wants to — and she has plenty of people to turn to for support, including her older sister and her grandpa, Donald Trump, who happens to own around 17 golf courses across the world, from the United States to Scotland.
Of course, if she wanted to ditch the clubs and take up something completely different, something tells us her parents would be totally fine with that, too. Only time will tell what direction Chloe is drawn to the most, but thankfully, she has the means to test a few hobbies out before settling!
They all support their grandpa's political career
If there's one thing we know about Donald Trump's grandchildren, it's that they're Trumps through and through. To be a Trump is to fully embrace life in the public eye and, since the 2016 election, the political sphere. Though it might be easy to shield the younger Trumps from the difficulties their grandpa's bid for the White House may present, they've always been there to back him through thick and thin, just like his children. In 2024, four of Donald Trump Jr.'s kids were spotted standing beside their grandfather on the third day of the Republic National Convention. The family presented a united front as they attended the event in their Sunday best.
Kai showed how much she's grown up by wearing a chic white dress, accessorizing with a black purse and simple jewelry, while little Chloe wore a glittery navy blue outfit. The boys also looked smart in their suits and ties as their grandpa looked on in approval. Attending an event of this magnitude couldn't have been easy considering the former president was nearly assassinated earlier in the month.
However, as Trump's grandkids, Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe, will have to develop thick skin. They can't help the controversial dynasty they were born into, but they can make the most of it and not let it faze them, as demonstrated here.