Awkward Tiffany Trump Moments That Were Witnessed By Millions

Former president Donald Trump has five children with three different women. During his first marriage to socialite Ivana Trump, Donald fathered two sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, as well as one daughter, Ivanka Trump. In his most recent marriage to model, Melania Trump, the ex-president welcomed a son called Barron Trump. And during his brief second marriage to Marla Maples in the '90s, Donald had a daughter named Tiffany Trump.

In contrast to most of the Trump children, who grew up in Manhattan, Tiffany spent much of her childhood in California with her mom. As Maples told People in an interview, "Her daddy is a good provider with education and such, but as far as time, it was just me." To this, Tiffany added, "She [Maples] moved us out of New York to get out of the spotlight and let me grow up and find my own identity versus being in the shadow of a name."

When the 2016 elections came rolling around, though, Tiffany found that there was no way of avoiding the weight of her famous last name. She had little choice but to be thrust into the spotlight. Eventually, she decided to join the Trump cause. Since her father's first bid for the presidency, Tiffany has joined him at numerous public and media events. This level of exposure has, of course, landed her in a number of awkward public situations — many of which have been downright humiliating.

