Why Lucas Bravo From Emily In Paris Is So Familiar

If you're a fan of the Netflix original series "Emily in Paris," you've probably fallen head over heels for Gabriel, also known as the hot chef. Funny enough, French actor Lucas Bravo was actually still working in a restaurant when he won the part. After Season 1 debuted and viewers far and wide fell for him (and his will-they-won't-they with the titular heroine), Bravo was understandably overwhelmed by all of the new attention. "I had imposter syndrome and that level of visibility was hard for me to accept," he told Soho House magazine. "It started overnight and it can stop overnight, so I might as well enjoy the ride."

Without giving away what happens in Season 4, we will say that Bravo sure seems content with where the show is headed. "If season one was birth, season two was childhood and season three was being a teenager, season four is about growing into adult life," he told the Independent in 2024. "It's not a fish-out-of-water story now, it's more about emotions and more real, so to speak. We're growing with the show, and the viewers are growing. It feels very organic."

It feels safe to say that Bravo's fanbase is only continuing to grow, too. "Emily in Paris" may be Bravo's main claim to fame as of this writing, but he's already done plenty of other roles, both in France and in America. He's also appeared in a few memorable commercials over the years. The long and short of it, there's a good chance you've seen Lucas Bravo in other projects. Here's the truth about the "Emily in Paris" star's career.

