Trump's Bizarre Melania Reference During Rally Isn't Matching Up To Reality

Unfortunately for the MAGA crowd, Donald Trump's Arizona rally wasn't without its share of shortcomings. Aside from Trump's speech — essentially another chance to air his grievances — the rally planning team seems to have slipped up. Trump rallies are notorious for attendees suffering from heatstroke, and this event was no different. Arizona Central reports that more than 100 people were treated for "heat-related illnesses" at the rally.

Another slip-up was the endorsement from former independent candidate RFK Jr., which was meant to be one of the rally's highlights. RFK Jr. was welcomed onstage to the tune of Foo Fighters' "My Hero." However, the rock band quickly took to X to clarify that their song had been used without permission.

Let us be clear. pic.twitter.com/gexHWjPMYh — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 24, 2024

To add to the chaos, it turns out that RFK Jr. — who is riding on his father's name and legacy — didn't even consult with his family before endorsing Trump. His family released a joint statement on X condemning the endorsement, calling it a "betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear." The statement was signed by his sisters Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Courtney Kennedy, and Kerry Kennedy, as well as his brothers Chris and Rory Kennedy. Given all that Donald Trump has said about the Kennedy family, even though RFK Sr. was assassinated while trying to serve his country, it's easy to understand why his family views RFK Jr. as a traitor.

