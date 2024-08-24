Trump's Bizarre Melania Reference During Rally Isn't Matching Up To Reality
Considering that Donald Trump posted almost 50 Truth Social posts during Kamala Harris's 37-minute DNC speech, it's hard to believe he could have any more to say. But he did, and this time, it included a mention of Melania Trump. He started by saying that people expect him to be civil even when his opponents call him "nasty" names. "They call me names that are so bad, our great first lady says, 'But you're not that way, darling. [..] But darling, you're not that way.'"
Trump: They were really nasty, and then they say to me, sir, please stick to policy, don't stick to personality... I have to get personal, don't I? They call me names that are so bad.. pic.twitter.com/2Si6ZkELoY
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 24, 2024
The MAGA leader's statement was so out of left field, it's hard to even know where to begin analyzing it. For starters, there are a ton of signs that Donald and Melania's marriage is on the rocks. Melania has, once again, ditched him on the campaign trail, which is why "Where is Melania" is trending on X. Reports even have it that Queen Elizabeth had her suspicions about whether Donald and Melania's marriage was genuine. Not to mention that a psychologist tells The List that the Trumps' marriage is clearly facing more hurdles as Donald grows older.
Understandably, X users aren't buying the picture-perfect marriage the former president is trying to sell. One commenter, JDurando, wrote, "Of all the crazy lies Trump has told, him pretending his estranged wife came up to him and said 'but you're not that way, darling' is in the running for least likely to have ever happened." Another X user pointed out that it was amusing to hear Donald Trump talk about the attacks he received during the DNC, considering "he's been calling people names for years 🤣😂."
Trump's Arizona rally was disastrous for many reasons
Unfortunately for the MAGA crowd, Donald Trump's Arizona rally wasn't without its share of shortcomings. Aside from Trump's speech — essentially another chance to air his grievances — the rally planning team seems to have slipped up. Trump rallies are notorious for attendees suffering from heatstroke, and this event was no different. Arizona Central reports that more than 100 people were treated for "heat-related illnesses" at the rally.
Another slip-up was the endorsement from former independent candidate RFK Jr., which was meant to be one of the rally's highlights. RFK Jr. was welcomed onstage to the tune of Foo Fighters' "My Hero." However, the rock band quickly took to X to clarify that their song had been used without permission.
Let us be clear. pic.twitter.com/gexHWjPMYh
— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 24, 2024
To add to the chaos, it turns out that RFK Jr. — who is riding on his father's name and legacy — didn't even consult with his family before endorsing Trump. His family released a joint statement on X condemning the endorsement, calling it a "betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear." The statement was signed by his sisters Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Courtney Kennedy, and Kerry Kennedy, as well as his brothers Chris and Rory Kennedy. Given all that Donald Trump has said about the Kennedy family, even though RFK Sr. was assassinated while trying to serve his country, it's easy to understand why his family views RFK Jr. as a traitor.