We Gave Donald Trump JD Vance's Eyeliner & The Transformation Is Wild

Since jumping aboard the Trump train, JD Vance has abandoned his previous beliefs (like calling Donald Trump "unsuitable" for office) and transformed into one of the former president's loudest defenders. We've watched Vance slowly morph from critic to cheerleader, becoming more and more like Trump. And it's got us thinking: Could Trump be taking any style tips from his running mate, especially when it comes to cosmetics?

It's no secret that Trump is having a little trouble in the beauty department. Who could forget his infamous orange glow, which was allegedly the result of too much fake tanner and makeup? Then there's the bizarre hair color that had stylists around the world speculating on what went wrong. We eventually learned that the wet raccoon hairdo was thanks to Trump's impatience in the salon chair — just as he is in politics. With 45's ongoing makeup missteps, we can't help but wonder: Could a little eyeliner help make Trump's eyes pop the way it does for Vance? We sent this one over to our expert photo editors at Static Media, and they did not disappoint.