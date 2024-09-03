Tragic Details About The Kardashian Children

Nearly all the Kardashian kids have grown up under a glaring spotlight, and while they might have everything their hearts desire, their lives aren't always that glamorous beneath all the glitter and hoopla. The Kardashian parents have been accused of neglecting their kids, shoving them into the spotlight, dragging them to events they don't want to be at, and keeping them from having normal, fun childhoods. Some members of the family have even been accused of using their kids as an accessory.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian has often made the mistake of speaking candidly about her motherhood struggles, giving the critics even more to chew on, and experts say the Kardashian children growing up in the spotlight is in no way good for them. Kim has previously admitted that she has a hard time saying no to her kids, and parenting expert Kirsty Ketley told The Sun that Kim is setting herself and her kids up for a tough time. "Always giving in to your kids and saying 'yes' rather than 'no,' sets kids up for a lifetime of high expectations," Ketley explained, adding that this will have a negative effect on them later in life when it comes to maintaining relationships — both personal and professional. The same can likely be said for many of the other Kardashian kids, and while their lives are lavish, it's also pretty tragic.

Advertisement