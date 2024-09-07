Kimberly Guilfoyle Once Dated A Member Of This High-Profile Family (& It Wasn't A Trump)

It's fairly well-known that Kimberly Guilfoyle was once married to Gavin Newsom, but he isn't the only high-profile love interest in her past. Au contraire, once upon a time she was in a relationship with Billy Getty. Yep, of that Getty family.

Guilfoyle's connection to Getty might not be as well-publicized as her marriage to Newsom was, but it's not exactly a secret either. In fact, a mention of their relationship appeared in an SFGate profile all the way back in 2001. In another piece on Guilfoyle that same year, the same outlet noted that it was during the time Guilfoyle dated Getty that she started spending time at San Francisco high society hangs. But the information seems to stop there.

There are no exact dates given as to how long Guilfoyle and Getty were a couple, nor has it been said what prompted their breakup. However, their split is an intriguing one. After all, post-split, Guilfoyle often spoke about how close she was with Billy's mother, going as far as referring to Ann Getty as her mentor and claiming in a 2004 interview with Harper's Bazaar that she had become a second mom to her. That closeness remained even after Guilfoyle married Newsom and became the first lady of San Francisco.

