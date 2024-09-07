Kimberly Guilfoyle Once Dated A Member Of This High-Profile Family (& It Wasn't A Trump)
It's fairly well-known that Kimberly Guilfoyle was once married to Gavin Newsom, but he isn't the only high-profile love interest in her past. Au contraire, once upon a time she was in a relationship with Billy Getty. Yep, of that Getty family.
Guilfoyle's connection to Getty might not be as well-publicized as her marriage to Newsom was, but it's not exactly a secret either. In fact, a mention of their relationship appeared in an SFGate profile all the way back in 2001. In another piece on Guilfoyle that same year, the same outlet noted that it was during the time Guilfoyle dated Getty that she started spending time at San Francisco high society hangs. But the information seems to stop there.
There are no exact dates given as to how long Guilfoyle and Getty were a couple, nor has it been said what prompted their breakup. However, their split is an intriguing one. After all, post-split, Guilfoyle often spoke about how close she was with Billy's mother, going as far as referring to Ann Getty as her mentor and claiming in a 2004 interview with Harper's Bazaar that she had become a second mom to her. That closeness remained even after Guilfoyle married Newsom and became the first lady of San Francisco.
Kimberly Guilfoyle wore a Getty tiara for her wedding
We weren't exaggerating when we said Kimberly Guilfoyle and Ann Getty remained close after the former wed Gavin Newsom. In fact, if anything, that might have been an understatement. As Guilfoyle shared in her interview with Harper's Bazaar, her wedding ensemble had actually included Ann's tiara alongside her custom couture Vera Wang gown. More specifically, the tiara was referred to as the "Something borrowed" element of her look.
That wasn't all, though. Part of Guilfoyle's shoot for Harper's Bazaar (which also included Newsom) actually took place in Ann's home. As an aside, Ann's home was actually the location for Guilfoyle and Newsom's controversial rug photo, which saw the then-couple sprawled across the floor, clad in designer clothing. On top of that, Guilfoyle also revealed in the interview that she'd hired Ann to decorate the apartment she shared with Newsom at the time. Moreover, she joked that Ann had prioritized her preferred aesthetic over Newsom's. "Ann's good at working with Gavin, who's into modern minimalist, but I like warmth, so she's on my side," she told the outlet.
There's a good chance that Ann relished the opportunity to dote on a daughter figure after she and the woman Billy Getty went on to marry had a not-so-secret falling out. Said rift included Vanessa Getty choosing to shop for her trousseau with her mother rather than Ann, and Ann gifting Vanessa a solitary silver spoon as a bridal shower gift in retaliation. Oh, the drama.
Gavin Newsom and Billy Getty were once best friends
An added layer to the drama is the fact that long before either one of them had met Kimberly Guilfoyle, Gavin Newsom and Billy Getty were actually childhood friends.
Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Guilfoyle revealed that the first time she met Newsom, it was at one of his restaurants (many of which, ahem, he co-owned with Billy). Because we don't have a timeline of Guilfoyle and Billy's relationship, we can't say if she was still dating Billy at the time. Either way, by the time Guilfoyle and Newsom said their "I do's," the decades-long friendship between the politician and Billy was on the rocks. While there were a few factors that led up to their split as business partners, insiders who spoke to SFGate in 2000 pointed out that Newsom dating Guilfoyle definitely had played a role in it. How long do we have to wait for this whole situation to be turned into a movie?
Of course, Guilfoyle and Newsom divorced in 2005 and blamed it on their relationship being long-distance. Guilfoyle has been engaged to Donald Trump Jr. since 2020, and Newsom married his wife Jennifer Siebel in 2006. As for Billy, he is still with Vanessa Getty, and she and Ann Getty have reportedly come to terms with one another. It seems that all's well that ends well in San Francisco's high society.