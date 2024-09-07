Donald Trump Throws Alina Habba Under The Bus & Then Backs Up Over Her (Surprise, Surprise)

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

Donald Trump's habit of discarding loyalists under legal fire made many wonder when Alina Habba's turn would come. True to speculation, the former president not only blamed his attack-dog lawyer for his legal woes but did so while she stood there, watching sheepishly.

During a press event following a hearing for Donald Trump's appeal in the E. Jean Carroll abuse suit, he expressed that he was 'disappointed in his legal talent' because they failed to save the trial by mentioning the dress Carroll claimed to have worn when she was violated — similar to the Monica Lewinsky case."So the Monica Lewinsky-type dress was a big part of the trial, big, big part of the trial. I said, 'Why didn't you mention that?'"

With Alina Habba looking on, Trump says he's disappointed in the job his lawyers are doing. pic.twitter.com/lEwuxrZsHH — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 6, 2024

As Trump continued lambasting Carroll, the judges, and even his own legal team, the New Jersey lawyer stood behind him awkwardly. It's worth noting that this is not the first time Trump has given signs that he was unhappy with Alina Habba in court. The former president went on to bemoan his legal troubles and upcoming debate with Kamala Harris before allowing Habba to speak. Of course, despite being publicly humiliated by the MAGA leader, she proceeded to defend him.

