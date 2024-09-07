Donald Trump Throws Alina Habba Under The Bus & Then Backs Up Over Her (Surprise, Surprise)
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.
Donald Trump's habit of discarding loyalists under legal fire made many wonder when Alina Habba's turn would come. True to speculation, the former president not only blamed his attack-dog lawyer for his legal woes but did so while she stood there, watching sheepishly.
During a press event following a hearing for Donald Trump's appeal in the E. Jean Carroll abuse suit, he expressed that he was 'disappointed in his legal talent' because they failed to save the trial by mentioning the dress Carroll claimed to have worn when she was violated — similar to the Monica Lewinsky case."So the Monica Lewinsky-type dress was a big part of the trial, big, big part of the trial. I said, 'Why didn't you mention that?'"
With Alina Habba looking on, Trump says he's disappointed in the job his lawyers are doing. pic.twitter.com/lEwuxrZsHH
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 6, 2024
As Trump continued lambasting Carroll, the judges, and even his own legal team, the New Jersey lawyer stood behind him awkwardly. It's worth noting that this is not the first time Trump has given signs that he was unhappy with Alina Habba in court. The former president went on to bemoan his legal troubles and upcoming debate with Kamala Harris before allowing Habba to speak. Of course, despite being publicly humiliated by the MAGA leader, she proceeded to defend him.
Alina Habba says she is certain that Trump doesn't molest women
When Alina Habba took the stage from Donald Trump, she appeared visibly angry. However, her ire wasn't directed at the politician who had publicly undermined her, but at the women accusing him of rape, as well as the judges and attorneys involved in his cases. Habba began by claiming that the accusations against Trump only surfaced during election periods — a statement contradicted by the very case they were defending.
E. Jean Carroll first publically accused Donald Trump of rape in a June 2019 article published in New York Magazine. The next election in the U.S. wasn't until November 2020, more than a year later. Additionally, the infamous Access Hollywood tape, released in 2016, captured Trump making the infamous statement about grabbing women by the p***y. While people do learn and grow, it's important to note that Trump has neither renounced these beliefs and actions nor apologized. He was also previously found liable for E Jean Carroll's abuse.
Alina Habba is a babbling idiot and incompetent lawyer. pic.twitter.com/WRE212amWP
— X ☠️🇺🇸 (@realXanderXjork) September 6, 2024
Alina Habba's main evidence against the rape allegations did not come from open-minded conversations with the alleged victims. Instead, she claimed, "As a woman who has stood with President Trump, who has spent extensive time with him and his beautiful family, I will tell you that this is not President Trump." Unfortunately, as evidenced by the cases of Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, and R. Kelly, many abusers are experts at concealing their behavior to maintain a facade. Considering how often women face such unwanted abuse, it's not surprising that multiple polls indicate that Trump is losing support from female voters.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).