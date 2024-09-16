Alina Habba's Hair Transformation Since Becoming Trump's Lawyer
After becoming Donald Trump's attorney in 2021, Alina Habba became a public figure in her own right. She also underwent quite the transformation when it comes to her hair — and on more than one occasion, she's been suspected of trying to emulate some of her employer's family members. Having said that, we think some of the changes have also been for the sake of switching it up.
As many have pointed out, Habba's general appearance seems to have changed somewhat since Trump hired her. And, sure enough, pictures from her life before being Trump's lawyer have shown her with a slightly toned-down version of the glamazon lawyer we've come to know of late. In one image of pre-Trump Habba, she sported a polished yet low-key straight blowout — no extensions detected. Granted, her color was almost identical to that which we've come to associate her with — chocolatey brown with honey-hued highlights.
In the early days of Habba's working relationship with the presidential hopeful, that extension-free look remained in place. Albeit with a wavier blowout, she took to Instagram to share snaps from a photo shoot with what appeared to be just her own tresses. However, let's just say she's been eager to switch things up relatively frequently.
Alina Habba has tried a bunch of different lengths
2022 saw Alina Habba play around with a few different lengths. In early January that year, Habba made an appearance on Fox News with a mid-length cut. The very next day, though, she shared a clip to Instagram of herself doing another interview. This time, she had much longer, thicker locks.
Habba continued to switch between her mid-length hair and fuller, longer styles for the first half of the year. However, in summer 2022, she went for an even more dramatic chop, this time with a very short bob that didn't even reach her shoulders. It was a look she maintained throughout the warmer months and allowed herself to grow into. By October that year, it had reached shoulder-length, and for a long time, she didn't even make use of those beloved extensions. That said, by 2023, she was loving them again.
Despite seemingly opting for another chop in March 2023, snaps from an outing with Siggy Flicker (yes, Donald Trump's lawyer and the "Real Housewives of New Jersey alum have a close friendship) showed Habba with much longer tresses. The dead giveaway that she was rocking extensions and that the aforementioned shorter-hair pic wasn't just a throwback? A comment by the company OP Hair Extensions complimenting the long-haired ladies. Coincidence? We think not.
Alina Habba's Melania Trump-inspired hair made headlines
As some may remember, Alina Habba was accused of a Melania Trump copycat moment back in November 2023. While Melania herself was a no-show at her husband's civil fraud trial, Habba showed up in a 'do that had many questioning if the former first lady was in attendance, after all. Let's just say they weren't impressed by the similarity, which they felt was intentional.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, one detractor complained, "Alina Habba is the pathetic woman who weaved and colored her hair, so she could sit in a courtroom day after day and make it appear Donald Trump is being supported in court by his absentee wife, Melania." Not a fan, then. Another critic wrote, "Can someone please tell me why the so-called attorney Alina Habba makes sure she looks like Melania Trump every day?"
In fairness to Habba, she had tried long and highlighted brunette locks prior to the trial. Plus, while the pics we've seen of her prior to working for Donald Trump showed her with straight hair, we can't rule out that she may have gone for waves in the past, too. All this to say, the similarities to Melania may have been coincidental. That said, we don't think Habba was all too upset by the comparisons. After all, she has said via Instagram that she views Melania as "the most elegant first lady we have ever had."
Alina has gone way blonder
Melania Trump isn't the only Trump family member Alina Habba has been accused of trying to emulate. Over the summer of 2024, the attorney went much blonder than we'd seen her before. So much so, in fact, that many felt she was channeling Ivanka Trump with her new hair. One voice who couldn't hold back that particular observation was political commentator Rick Wilson. In a post to X, Wilson wrote, "Alina went from trying to look like Melania to trying to look like Ivanka ... Once you see it you can't unsee it." We're not shocked he thought so. After all, Habba looks incredibly different with blonde hair, which she showcased in a July 2024 Instagram post.
Given just how much Habba has played around with her hair in the last few years, it only made sense that she's since opted for a lighter hue. But, speaking of Habba's experimenting, she's also tried out the blonde with different lengths and fullness. Taking to Instagram in June, she even made a point of shouting out the woman responsible, who she deemed "the extension queen."
Time will tell how Habba decides to switch things up next. Maybe Donald Trump Jr.'s partner, Kimberly Guilfoyle, will be the next one on Habba's Trump-inspired mood board. Habba and Guilfoyle seem to be pretty close, so we wouldn't be surprised. One thing we do know for sure, though, is that Habba is open to trying new things.