Alina Habba's Hair Transformation Since Becoming Trump's Lawyer

After becoming Donald Trump's attorney in 2021, Alina Habba became a public figure in her own right. She also underwent quite the transformation when it comes to her hair — and on more than one occasion, she's been suspected of trying to emulate some of her employer's family members. Having said that, we think some of the changes have also been for the sake of switching it up.

Advertisement

As many have pointed out, Habba's general appearance seems to have changed somewhat since Trump hired her. And, sure enough, pictures from her life before being Trump's lawyer have shown her with a slightly toned-down version of the glamazon lawyer we've come to know of late. In one image of pre-Trump Habba, she sported a polished yet low-key straight blowout — no extensions detected. Granted, her color was almost identical to that which we've come to associate her with — chocolatey brown with honey-hued highlights.

In the early days of Habba's working relationship with the presidential hopeful, that extension-free look remained in place. Albeit with a wavier blowout, she took to Instagram to share snaps from a photo shoot with what appeared to be just her own tresses. However, let's just say she's been eager to switch things up relatively frequently.

Advertisement