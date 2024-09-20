Inside The Tragic Lives Of John Lennon's Kids, Julian And Sean

Julian Lennon was just 5 when John Lennon left his family for Yoko Ono. To many in the Beatles fandom, this was the moment that allegedly changed the course of the legendary rock band, supposedly wedging tensions between its members that eventually led to its breakup. But to little Julian, the saga was primarily about his father abandoning him and his mother, Cynthia Lennon. It was something he failed to make sense of, even in his later years. "I know bringing up a kid is tough, but I cannot understand how anyone — not just dad — can walk away from that," he told The Telegraph in 1998.

Life was tough for Julian even outside his broken home. The fact that he was the son of one of the world's biggest music icons — and the perception of wealth that came with it — lent him a predetermined reputation in school and made him an easy target for local goons who often jumped him. "They thought we had millions in the bank, but we never had any money when I was a kid," he said, dispelling the myth that he grew up as a spoiled celebrity child. In actuality, Cynthia and her son barely scraped by, with Cynthia even having to sell off her mother's memorabilia to give her son basic essentials like schooling. Unsurprisingly, she emerged as the hero figure in Julian's life. She died of cancer in 2015 at the age of 75.

