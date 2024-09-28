Kimberly Guilfoyle Looks So Different In Rare Casual Throwback Pic
Kimberly Guilfoyle's standard look for makeup and fashion is very dramatic. The former Fox anchor favors short hemlines, dark eye makeup, and shiny lips, and she usually wears her long hair down. However, Guilfoyle often gets negative feedback about her wardrobe, such as when she wore a super-short dress at an April 2024 event.
Guilfoyle's pictures online also look too glossy to be authentic, and she seems to favor digital tune-ups. The List spoke with a photo editor who believed Guilfoyle does edit her pictures before posting them. Alana Alicea, photo editor and graphic designer of Star Pop Studio, previously told us, "I would say she uses an app like Facetune or FaceApp, which can seamlessly make your face look absolutely stunning and perfect."
However, a photo that seems to show a more casual, possibly unedited Guilfoyle was posted by the woman herself in August 2020. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Guilfoyle shared a photo of herself watching Donald Trump Jr. speak on television. At the time, the duo were dating but not yet engaged. In the likely candid picture, Guilfoyle's hair was pulled back. She only had a small amount of makeup on, if any, and she was wearing a cozy-looking sweatshirt, quite unlike the fashions to which she usually gravitates.
Others have shared non-edited photos of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Kimberly Guilfoyle's casual photo on X isn't the only time she has peeled back the curtain and showed a more natural, less glammed-up side. Guilfoyle has shared some makeup-free snapshots online, such as when she shared a photo of herself and her son in an airport on Facebook. The photo was from 2017, and the caption said Guilfoyle and Ronan Villency were headed to a gala that Guilfoyle was hosting.
Photos of Guilfoyle wearing makeup but looking unedited have been shared online by other people. For instance, an attendee of a fundraiser she hosted shared an unedited snapshot of Guilfoyle on Instagram which was later removed. An Instagram picture from April 2024 is another example of Guilfoyle looking like her true self instead of a faux, airbrushed version as she's wearing makeup but the image doesn't look filtered.
However, on Guilfoyle's own social media accounts, her purposefully sharing a picture that she hasn't seemingly been tweaked in some way is a rare occurrence. It doesn't seem likely that a candid, casual, and/or makeup-free snapshot of Guilfoyle will be posted again — but her glamorous revenge dress photo didn't detract from rumors that she and Donald Trump Jr. broke up.