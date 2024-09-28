Kimberly Guilfoyle Looks So Different In Rare Casual Throwback Pic

Kimberly Guilfoyle's standard look for makeup and fashion is very dramatic. The former Fox anchor favors short hemlines, dark eye makeup, and shiny lips, and she usually wears her long hair down. However, Guilfoyle often gets negative feedback about her wardrobe, such as when she wore a super-short dress at an April 2024 event.

Guilfoyle's pictures online also look too glossy to be authentic, and she seems to favor digital tune-ups. The List spoke with a photo editor who believed Guilfoyle does edit her pictures before posting them. Alana Alicea, photo editor and graphic designer of Star Pop Studio, previously told us, "I would say she uses an app like Facetune or FaceApp, which can seamlessly make your face look absolutely stunning and perfect."

However, a photo that seems to show a more casual, possibly unedited Guilfoyle was posted by the woman herself in August 2020. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Guilfoyle shared a photo of herself watching Donald Trump Jr. speak on television. At the time, the duo were dating but not yet engaged. In the likely candid picture, Guilfoyle's hair was pulled back. She only had a small amount of makeup on, if any, and she was wearing a cozy-looking sweatshirt, quite unlike the fashions to which she usually gravitates.

