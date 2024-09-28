Melania Trump's Throwback Posts Of Barron Raise One Major Question

Melania Trump may not have been the most empathetic or even involved first lady, but there's no doubt that she's an unabashed mama bear. Unlike other presidential children, who were hounded by the press and had their every move monitored and ruthlessly dissected, Melania somehow managed to crack the code to privacy, ensuring that only minimal information and pictures of Barron Trump were released to the public. However, a closer look at the former model's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, demonstrates that she wasn't always opposed to sharing photos of her only child. Between March 2013 and April 2015, Melania posted about Barron more than 30 times, even sharing some cute pics. These posts also notably tagged another account named for her son.

This raises a major question: Does Barron not-so-secretly have social media? The account in question was created in 2012, when he was only six years old. However, it has no posts, replies, highlights, or media. This is particularly interesting, considering Donald Trump dangled a Barron X debut in front of supporters interested in his new cryptocurrency in September 2024. Thus, it's plausible that the youngest Trump is already active on social media, especially since Barron ardently supported the out-of-touch GOP presidential campaign alongside high-profile teenage conservative influencer Bo Loudon.

