Melania Trump's Throwback Posts Of Barron Raise One Major Question
Melania Trump may not have been the most empathetic or even involved first lady, but there's no doubt that she's an unabashed mama bear. Unlike other presidential children, who were hounded by the press and had their every move monitored and ruthlessly dissected, Melania somehow managed to crack the code to privacy, ensuring that only minimal information and pictures of Barron Trump were released to the public. However, a closer look at the former model's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, demonstrates that she wasn't always opposed to sharing photos of her only child. Between March 2013 and April 2015, Melania posted about Barron more than 30 times, even sharing some cute pics. These posts also notably tagged another account named for her son.
Fun w/ @BARRONTRUMP #jetski #waverunner #fbf 💙 @GoPro pic.twitter.com/xVa6AbKs09
— MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) August 15, 2014
This raises a major question: Does Barron not-so-secretly have social media? The account in question was created in 2012, when he was only six years old. However, it has no posts, replies, highlights, or media. This is particularly interesting, considering Donald Trump dangled a Barron X debut in front of supporters interested in his new cryptocurrency in September 2024. Thus, it's plausible that the youngest Trump is already active on social media, especially since Barron ardently supported the out-of-touch GOP presidential campaign alongside high-profile teenage conservative influencer Bo Loudon.
Donald Trump's political ambitions might have influenced Melania's feelings on privacy
One pertinent fact about Melania Trump's social media is that her last X post featuring a picture of Barron Trump, at the time of writing, was on February 19, 2015. The image shows Barron and his father, Donald Trump, at a red carpet event for "The Celebrity Apprentice." She posted again on April 19, 2015, tagging @BARRONTRUMP without attaching any media. This was the last time the former first lady tagged her son. But notably, just two months later, Donald announced his campaign for president. Coincidence? We think not.
#TBT @realDonaldTrump & @BARRONTRUMP ❤️ #redcarpet #celebrityapprentice @ApprenticeNBC pic.twitter.com/dKQMttmZYx
— MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) February 19, 2015
It's clear that Melania is very intentional about keeping Barron's life private. She has received verbal accolades from prominent Trump family members for being so protective of her son and even defied the GOP by refusing to let Barron serve as a delegate in May 2024. However, as the former first son gets older, he faces the choice between whether to continue maintaining a private life or following in the footsteps of his half-siblings and father by becoming more publicly involved in both their business and politics.
Considering that Donald accidentally confirmed he wants Barron to be exactly like Don Jr. and Eric Trump, this could very well be a possibility. For the foreseeable future, though, the youngest Trump son is focused on navigating college life and receiving spicy dating advice from his NYU classmates.