Inside Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert's Close Friendship With Kaley Cuoco

Actors Lacey Chabert and Kaley Cuoco are IRL besties. When Cuoco married her ex-husband Ryan Sweeting on New Year's Eve 2013, Chabert was there to celebrate the joyous occasion. She also attended Cuoco's pre-wedding party in Palm Springs alongside the latter's "8 Simple Rules" co-star Amy Davidson. Similarly, Cuoco was among the few celebrities who were invited to Chabert's wedding to her husband, David Nehdar, in January 2014. In short, Chabert and Cuoco have been there for each other through some of life's biggest moments. While the exact details of how and when they met are not clear, the actors' friendship likely began to bloom when they worked together on the animated film "Bratz Rock Angels" in 2005, voicing twin characters Kirstee and Kaycee Smith.

Advertisement

They also collaborated on sequels "Bratz Genie Magic" and "Bratz: Passion 4 Fashion — Diamondz," before reuniting in 2013 for "Bratz: Go to Paris the Movie." By this time, both had already established themselves as TV stars — Chabert was making waves on Hallmark after her breakout role in "Mean Girls" as Gretchen Wieners, while Cuoco was lighting up screens as Penny on the hit sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." Following Cuoco's divorce from Sweeting in 2015, Chabert publicly supported her bestie by appearing at a Stand Up for Pits benefit event hosted by Cuoco in Los Angeles.

She also joined Cuoco in celebrating her 30th birthday trip alongside Cuoco's sister and several other close girl friends. "Starting off my 30th year with a roar. Surrounded by my best friends and all the lions and tigers I can count," Cuoco wrote in a since-deleted post (via E! News), adding, "12 bffs on the trip of a lifetime!"

Advertisement