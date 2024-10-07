Inside Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert's Close Friendship With Kaley Cuoco
Actors Lacey Chabert and Kaley Cuoco are IRL besties. When Cuoco married her ex-husband Ryan Sweeting on New Year's Eve 2013, Chabert was there to celebrate the joyous occasion. She also attended Cuoco's pre-wedding party in Palm Springs alongside the latter's "8 Simple Rules" co-star Amy Davidson. Similarly, Cuoco was among the few celebrities who were invited to Chabert's wedding to her husband, David Nehdar, in January 2014. In short, Chabert and Cuoco have been there for each other through some of life's biggest moments. While the exact details of how and when they met are not clear, the actors' friendship likely began to bloom when they worked together on the animated film "Bratz Rock Angels" in 2005, voicing twin characters Kirstee and Kaycee Smith.
They also collaborated on sequels "Bratz Genie Magic" and "Bratz: Passion 4 Fashion — Diamondz," before reuniting in 2013 for "Bratz: Go to Paris the Movie." By this time, both had already established themselves as TV stars — Chabert was making waves on Hallmark after her breakout role in "Mean Girls" as Gretchen Wieners, while Cuoco was lighting up screens as Penny on the hit sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." Following Cuoco's divorce from Sweeting in 2015, Chabert publicly supported her bestie by appearing at a Stand Up for Pits benefit event hosted by Cuoco in Los Angeles.
She also joined Cuoco in celebrating her 30th birthday trip alongside Cuoco's sister and several other close girl friends. "Starting off my 30th year with a roar. Surrounded by my best friends and all the lions and tigers I can count," Cuoco wrote in a since-deleted post (via E! News), adding, "12 bffs on the trip of a lifetime!"
Lacey Chabert talked about her friendship with Kaley Cuoco
In September 2024, Kaley Cuoco made a surprise appearance on Lacey Chabert's Hallmark series "Celebrations with Lacey Chabert" to help her pal throw a bash for Underdog Community Project founder Liv Sigel (via Facebook). In the episode, Chabert opened up about her sweet friendship with Cuoco, confirming that they go back a long way. "Kaley and I have known each other for a really long time and she's been a dear friend of mine for years. And she throws beautiful parties," the Hallmark star gushed. "She actually threw a really beautiful bridal shower for me when I was getting married, and it's one of my favorite memories."
Over the years, Chabert and Cuoco's friendship has continued to flourish. In June 2018, the two were spotted together once again, this time to celebrate Cuoco's bridal shower as she prepared to marry her second husband, Karl Cook. Chabert took to Instagram to share some photos from the celebration, which also saw "Halloweentown" star Kimberly J. Brown, with which the Hallmark star also has an enduring Hollywood friendship, in attendance. The following month, the "Mean Girls" star posted snaps from Cuoco and Cook's wedding in San Diego, California. "We may have had a little bit of fun," she wrote, tagging Cuoco.
Since then, Cuoco and Cook have also sadly called it quits. She subsequently dated actor Tom Pelphrey and, in October 2022, announced that they were expecting their first child together. "Beyond blessed and over the moon," Cuoco expressed on Instagram. In the comments, Chabert was among the first to congratulate the couple on their exciting news. "So happy for you guys!!" she exclaimed. Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey was born on March 30, 2023.