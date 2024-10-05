Whatever Happened To Cece From New Girl?

By 2022, rewatch podcasts had become all the rage. Actors from series going as far back as the '80s and '90s got together to rewatch episodes and add commentary to the show and behind-the-scenes details. Fans love the format, and "New Girl" stars Hannah Simone, Lamorne Morris, and Zooey Deschanel teamed up to give their sitcom the podcast treatment. That year, the actors launched "Welcome to Our Show." "'New Girl' fans have a lot of questions about everything from the actual rules of True American to ping pong etiquette with Prince," Simone said in the iHeart Media press release. "Zooey, Lamorne and I have missed each other so much, and I'm so excited that we've created a show where we can finally answer those questions and share so many untold crazy 'New Girl' stories that happened while we made the show!"

The first episode of the podcast series took listeners back to the pilot episode of "New Girl" and mentioned some details on the stars' auditions. For the second episode, the hosts brought in director Jake Kasdan to talk about his work on the first two episodes, and the series went on from there, recapping television episodes and having cast and crew on for interviews. And the feedback was generally positive. "This podcast is perfect for people that love the show. The show is very funny and entertaining to listen to. I am a huge fan of the show and it is very cool to hear all the behind the scenes secrets that only the actors would know. I cannot wait for more episodes to come out!" one reviewer penned (via Gwinnett Magazine).

