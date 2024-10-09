How HGTV Star Alison Victoria's Boyfriend Brandt Andersen Compares To Her Past Partners

Alison Victoria from "Windy City Rehab" announced her relationship with Brandt Andersen through an Instagram post. Before that, Victoria's low-key love life included tying the knot to Luke Harding in 2013. Victoria told Chicago Splash in 2014, "I married Luke because he was the guy that was my biggest fan. He's super proud" (via Distractify). However, their relationship didn't last. Harding and Victoria reportedly divorced, but it's unclear exactly when.

Advertisement

The "Battle on the Beach" star dated Chicago-based real estate agent Michael Marks after she and Harding called it quits. A People interview from 2020 about Victoria and her professional split from "Windy City Rehab" co-star Donovan Eckhardt confirmed Victoria and Marks were together. It was also reported that Marks saved Victoria from losing millions by buying a property flipped in a Season 1 episode of "Windy City Rehab." It's unclear exactly when Marks and Victoria broke up.

Speaking to TV Insider in 2024, Victoria shared how her relationship with Andersen was set apart from her previous relationships. After being asked about the significance of having Andersen in her life, Victoria said, "To have him, my best friend and partner. To support me the whole way. Not only support but understand what I'm going through. Our businesses are very similar. He's in film. I'm on television." Victoria explained how since Andersen works on the behind-the-camera side of movie production, he can help her out with her TV career by providing his own opinions and advice. "I feel very protective and fulfilled in that area in my life too," Victoria added. "I never knew what it felt like to have that. So, it's amazing."

Advertisement