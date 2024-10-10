Rob Marciano's Bold Career Move Proves He's Still Salty About His GMA Firing

Rob Marciano is returning to the airwaves once again after his high-profile exit from "Good Morning America" in April 2024. The TV meteorologist has signed on with "CBS Evening News" where he's covering Hurricane Milton live on the scene in Tampa, Florida, as the devastating storm tears through the state.

Marciano — who made his first appearance on the "CBS Evening News" in early October, just before the hurricane made landfall — shared the news of his return to TV on Instagram. Marciano posted a screenshot on October 9 from his live report while rocking a blue jacket — with the CBS News logo clearly emblazoned on his chest — and wrote in the caption, "Back to work ... be safe Florida." According to his Instagram bio, Marciano is officially a CBS News national weather correspondent.

Returning to work in the field in the midst of a massive, deadly hurricane is certainly a bold and exciting career choice for a meteorologist. However, it's his decision to go to work for CBS — one of the biggest broadcast network rivals to ABC, when it comes to news programming — that seems to show Marciano is certainly not over his acrimonious "GMA" departure, and is likely still salty about how things went down with his old network.

