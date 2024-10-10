Rob Marciano's Bold Career Move Proves He's Still Salty About His GMA Firing
Rob Marciano is returning to the airwaves once again after his high-profile exit from "Good Morning America" in April 2024. The TV meteorologist has signed on with "CBS Evening News" where he's covering Hurricane Milton live on the scene in Tampa, Florida, as the devastating storm tears through the state.
Marciano — who made his first appearance on the "CBS Evening News" in early October, just before the hurricane made landfall — shared the news of his return to TV on Instagram. Marciano posted a screenshot on October 9 from his live report while rocking a blue jacket — with the CBS News logo clearly emblazoned on his chest — and wrote in the caption, "Back to work ... be safe Florida." According to his Instagram bio, Marciano is officially a CBS News national weather correspondent.
Returning to work in the field in the midst of a massive, deadly hurricane is certainly a bold and exciting career choice for a meteorologist. However, it's his decision to go to work for CBS — one of the biggest broadcast network rivals to ABC, when it comes to news programming — that seems to show Marciano is certainly not over his acrimonious "GMA" departure, and is likely still salty about how things went down with his old network.
Rob Marciano's exit from Good Morning America was surrounded by rampant speculation
After working as a meteorologist at CNN and then serving briefly as a co-host on "Entertainment Tonight," Rob Marciano was hired as senior meteorologist for ABC's "World News Tonight" in 2014 and appeared on the weekend editions of "Good Morning America." In April 2024, Marciano left the network, and no official reason for his exit was released. However, reports began to swirl in the months before his exit painting a picture of Marciano as a man with alleged anger issues.
In March 2023, Page Six reported that Marciano hadn't appeared on GMA in nearly a year after he'd allegedly been banned from the show's studios in Times Square for having "done something ... that was improper" with regard to a colleague. The report did not elaborate on what Marciano allegedly did, but it was also reported at the time that ABC News' chief meteorologist Ginger Zee overheard Marciano getting into a screaming fight with a news producer, which she reported to her bosses.
After Marciano eventually left ABC, one of his former colleagues, Swetha Sharma, told People that his exit did not come as a surprise to many who had worked with him. "He was nice but that also wasn't everyone's experience with him. There were always stories about him about his temper," Sharma said at the time. "No one that worked with him or witnessed his behavior is surprised by any of this."