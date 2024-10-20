Tragic Details About Johnny Depp's Kids, Lily-Rose And Jack

The following article mentions domestic abuse allegations, mental health struggles, and an eating disorder.

From 1998 to 2012, actor Johnny Depp was linked to model and singer Vanessa Paradis. The two became parents for the first time on May 27, 1999, when daughter Lily-Rose Depp was born. Their second child, son Jack Depp, arrived on April 9, 2002. Both kids were born in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. Jack and Lily-Rose split their childhoods between the City of Lights and City of Angels.

In September 2008, Paradis spoke with the Belgian magazine Weekend Knack about her desire to shield her children from the public eye, but also acknowledged that they may want to get in the entertainment industry one day. "Look, now I indeed keep them away from the cameras, because I don't want our children to be forced to share in our fame against their will," Paradis said (via People). "They didn't ask for that. Not yet. The day that they will decide for themselves to do things that might bring them into the spotlights, then I won't stop them."

While Jack's continued to lay low, Johnny and Paradis' eldest has already followed her parents' footsteps. In recent years, Lily-Rose Depp has completely transformed into a Hollywood A-lister. And sure enough, she seems to have the support of both of her parents. While the kids — Lily-Rose, at least — might walk red carpets now, the way has not been paved in gold. Despite all of the best efforts of Johnny and Paradis, Lily-Rose and Jack have faced some tragic circumstances throughout their lives.

