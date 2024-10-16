Don Jr. Unravels Kimberly Guilfoyle's Claim That Trump Loves Animals In One Sentence

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle need to get their stories straight. The engaged couple who are caught up in cheating rumors are clearly on opposite ends of showing how Presidential nominee Donald Trump is a fan of animals. Guilfoyle has attempted to paint her future father-in-law as an animal lover, but Don Jr. just squashed all her hard work thanks to a recent video on his Instagram story.

Advertisement

Some of the Trump family had a day of falconry with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Don Jr. shared on Instagram that he had a blast. Falconry is the process of using predator birds such as falcons or eagles to hunt game — which, right away, doesn't exactly depict anyone as a no-holds-barred animal lover since they are using one animal to kill another. Though his dad isn't featured on the Instagram carousel, Don Jr. posted a TikTok of the former president trying to balance an eagle on his arm, but neither the bird nor Donald was having it.

"I have a feeling I may be slightly more comfortable around wild animals than DJT," Don Jr. captioned the post, including several laughing emojis. And with that one sentence, all the buildup of good animal PR Guilfoyle had done for Donald went up in smoke. Don Jr. and Guilfoyle have plenty of weird things in their relationship, and not getting on the same page during the final leg of the presidential race is clearly one of them.

Advertisement