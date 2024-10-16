Don Jr. Unravels Kimberly Guilfoyle's Claim That Trump Loves Animals In One Sentence
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle need to get their stories straight. The engaged couple who are caught up in cheating rumors are clearly on opposite ends of showing how Presidential nominee Donald Trump is a fan of animals. Guilfoyle has attempted to paint her future father-in-law as an animal lover, but Don Jr. just squashed all her hard work thanks to a recent video on his Instagram story.
Some of the Trump family had a day of falconry with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Don Jr. shared on Instagram that he had a blast. Falconry is the process of using predator birds such as falcons or eagles to hunt game — which, right away, doesn't exactly depict anyone as a no-holds-barred animal lover since they are using one animal to kill another. Though his dad isn't featured on the Instagram carousel, Don Jr. posted a TikTok of the former president trying to balance an eagle on his arm, but neither the bird nor Donald was having it.
"I have a feeling I may be slightly more comfortable around wild animals than DJT," Don Jr. captioned the post, including several laughing emojis. And with that one sentence, all the buildup of good animal PR Guilfoyle had done for Donald went up in smoke. Don Jr. and Guilfoyle have plenty of weird things in their relationship, and not getting on the same page during the final leg of the presidential race is clearly one of them.
Donald Trump has made it obvious he isn't a big fan of dogs in particular
While that one eagle may not be a Trump supporter, neither are dogs in general since Donald Trump has made it clear he is not man's best friend. When he was in office, Trump became the first president in over 100 years to not have a dog in the White House. While that alone doesn't mean someone isn't a dog lover, there is more evidence to back up this claim.
Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara, passionately tried to get Donald to adopt a rescue dog during his first year in office. He never did. Many Trump family members are big on being pet-friendly and are not on board with Donald's no-pet policy.
Of course, despite how Donald may or may not feel about canines, he did still sign into law the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act in 2019, which focuses on preventing animal crushing videos. The convicted perpetrator could receive a fine, a prison sentence of up to seven years, or both. Just before he added his signature to the document, Trump said, "I'm pleased to sign the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act into law. Animal cruelty. This is something that should've happened a long time ago, and it didn't" (via The White House).