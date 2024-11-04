What Carole Middleton's Relationship With Her Granddaughter Princess Charlotte Is Really Like

Carole Middleton always wanted to be a grandmother, but she never imagined that her grandkids would be royals. Born into a typical, working-class family, Middleton didn't always have a lot in common with the Windsors. As she revealed in an interview with Good Housekeeping, "My father was a builder, and my mother worked part-time in a jewelry shop and later, would go to work in a factory. I remember them working hard to make ends meet and give us a lifestyle." Despite her humble roots, Middleton would watch her eldest daughter, Princess Catherine, walk down the aisle with Prince William on April 29, 2011. Since then, her life has become indelibly intertwined with the monarchy.

Middleton's connection with the royal family grew more intense when William and Catherine welcomed their eldest son, Prince George, in 2013. Princess Charlotte joined the family in 2015, followed by Prince Louis three years later. For Middleton, becoming a royal grandmother has been a transformative experience. Being around her grandkids has motived her to stay active and have fun. "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground," she revealed.

As much as Middleton adores all three of William and Catherine's children, there is something uniquely special about a grandmother's relationship with her granddaughter. Carole Middleton and Princess Charlotte have been known to have a special bond. They share a love of life and adventure, making them two peas in a pod.

