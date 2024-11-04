What Carole Middleton's Relationship With Her Granddaughter Princess Charlotte Is Really Like
Carole Middleton always wanted to be a grandmother, but she never imagined that her grandkids would be royals. Born into a typical, working-class family, Middleton didn't always have a lot in common with the Windsors. As she revealed in an interview with Good Housekeeping, "My father was a builder, and my mother worked part-time in a jewelry shop and later, would go to work in a factory. I remember them working hard to make ends meet and give us a lifestyle." Despite her humble roots, Middleton would watch her eldest daughter, Princess Catherine, walk down the aisle with Prince William on April 29, 2011. Since then, her life has become indelibly intertwined with the monarchy.
Middleton's connection with the royal family grew more intense when William and Catherine welcomed their eldest son, Prince George, in 2013. Princess Charlotte joined the family in 2015, followed by Prince Louis three years later. For Middleton, becoming a royal grandmother has been a transformative experience. Being around her grandkids has motived her to stay active and have fun. "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground," she revealed.
As much as Middleton adores all three of William and Catherine's children, there is something uniquely special about a grandmother's relationship with her granddaughter. Carole Middleton and Princess Charlotte have been known to have a special bond. They share a love of life and adventure, making them two peas in a pod.
Carole Middleton and Princess Charlotte have had a special connection from the beginning
When Princess Catherine was pregnant with Princess Charlotte, she didn't exactly have an easy time. Like a small percentage of other expecting mothers, Catherine was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum — a condition that causes severe vomiting. As the princess herself put it in the "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" podcast, she wasn't "the happiest of pregnant people" (via the BBC).
Luckily, though, Catherine was not left to suffer alone. Carole Middleton valiantly stepped up to the plate and began caring for Catherine — and by proxy her little granddaughter-to-be. While the then-Duchess of Cambridge struggled with a perpetually upset stomach, Middleton took charge. The doting grandmother reportedly decorated Charlotte's future nursery to perfection. Writing for the Daily Mail, royal expert, Catherine Ostler, explained, "She's gathered numerous fabric and wallpaper samples from the high-end interior shops around Chelsea Harbour in London for Kate, all of them bright and child friendly."
But, Middleton's duties did not seem to stop there. She took Prince George to his swimming lessons so that Catherine could rest. She helped William select ties for formal events. She was even said to have ordered the family's favorite snacks. All of these efforts allowed Middleton to develop a strong attachment to Charlotte before she was even born. Because she was already caring for the little princess, Middleton already felt close to her. This special connection would only grow after Charlotte came into the world.
The proud grandmother loves buying clothes for Princess Charlotte
When Princess Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015, Carole Middleton was ecstatic. She hurried into doting grandmother mode, doing everything in her power to make Princess Catherine and her new baby feel comfortable. Because she had cared so much for Catherine during her pregnancy, Middleton was one of the first people to meet Charlotte. She even earned the privilege of seeing the new princess before King Charles III. After seeing her precious granddaughter, Carole Middleton already couldn't wait to spoil her with gifts.
Just a few months after Charlotte came into the world, Middleton was spotted shopping at Trotters — a premium U.K. brand of clothing for children and babies. Although nobody could see exactly what she purchased, it was assumed that the loving grandma had picked up some items for both Charlotte and Prince George. Photos of the outing, per People, show Middleton emerging from the shop with a hefty bag in tow. Apparently, she found plenty of gifts for her grandkids.
Interestingly, Middleton comes from a long line of women who loved to splurge on their children and grandchildren. Her own mother, Dorothy Goldsmith, purchased the nicest stroller she could afford — despite coming from modest means. As Middleton's cousin, Pat, told the Daily Mail, "Dorothy had the biggest Silver Cross pram you've ever seen after Carole was born." After stepping into this matriarchal position herself, Middleton seemed keen on continuing this sweet family tradition.
Carole Middleton babysits Princess Charlotte while her parents are away
As Princess Charlotte grew into an adorable toddler, Carole Middleton continued to enjoy spending time with her granddaughter. At one point, she told Prince William and Princess Catherine that she wanted to take on some babysitting duties. Thus, when the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embarked on a seven-day royal tour of India and Bhutan, Charlotte and Prince George were placed in Middleton's care. Although they were likely too young to remember the entirety of the visit, both children were given the chance to develop an even stronger bond with their grandmother.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte love spending time at Middleton's home in Bucklebury. As the mother of three children herself, Middleton knows how to keep little ones engaged. According to her friends, Middleton's backyard boasts a pond that is teeming with ducks. Her garden is also home to some chickens, which George and Charlotte have been known to find absolutely fascinating. "It looks absolutely beautiful. The children love to come and play," one insider told People of Middleton's yard.
While Middleton's role is certainly not typical of all royal grandparents, specialists say that her hands-on touch is equally important. Speaking to People, royal historian, Robert Lacey, noted, "Carole is doing the things a nanny or governess used to." Considering that she has not been "hired" to take care of the royal children, Middleton's impact on Charlotte seems ever the more tender.
Carole Middleton enjoys organizing fun activities for Princess Charlotte
Duck and chicken sightings are not the only activities that Carole Middleton has organized for Princess Charlotte. Over the years, the adorable grandma has arranged for Charlotte and her royal siblings to engage in a number of stimulating projects. Middleton — who is not known for her ability to sit still — likes to keep her grandkids just as active as she is. For her, an afternoon in the garden doesn't mean sipping tea and listening to the birds; it means breaking out the shovel and actually gardening. "If I'm doing planting with my grandchildren, I like to have it all laid out at 'activity stations' with their own little trowel and pot so they can get started immediately," Middleton told Saga Magazine (via the Daily Mail).
When Charlotte comes over, Middleton hardly tells her to act like a little princess. Instead of dressing Charlotte in a dress and a tiara, she hands her granddaughter gloves a hoe. "Growing potatoes is a simple one to start with, and digging for spuds is fun at any age," Middleton noted in the same interview. "We also grow carrots, beetroot and onions, and there's no better way to encourage healthy eating than to allow your grandchildren to see how food is grown and let them pick their own." Middleton's efforts have allowed Charlotte to experience a bit of normalcy — something that is otherwise lacking in her royal life.
Carole Middleton enjoys celebrating the holidays with Princess Charlotte
It's not exactly a secret that Carole Middleton loves the holidays. As the former founder and CEO of the now-defunct party supply company, Party Pieces, Middleton spent decades helping her clients enjoys the holidays in style. Although she no longer runs the business, Middleton seems beyond happy to share her passion for celebrations with Princess Charlotte. This is especially true at Christmastime when the family matriarch is known for including her grandkids in the decoration process. In an interview with The Telegraph, Middleton said that she likes to buy an extra Christmas tree just for her grandchildren — "so that they can decorate it themselves."
Christmas is not the only holiday that Middleton takes seriously, however. She also enjoys Halloween and is more than thrilled to be able to share some fun fall traditions with Charlotte. In a post that she once shared to the Party Pieces Instagram, Middleton described her passion for the holiday, writing, "Halloween is an Autumn highlight for me. I can still remember the fun and frights from my own childhood; the chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins and go trick-or-treating!" Later, she hinted at what sort of activities she might do with Charlotte and her brothers. "I've even grown my own pumpkins this year, so I'm looking forward to decorating those with my loved ones," Middleton added.
The Middleton matriarch isn't afraid to discipline her granddaughter
Princess Charlotte may be on the path to one day becoming Princess Royal, but that doesn't mean she isn't required to respect her grandmother. Luckily, Carole Middleton is a firm believer in rules — a value that she isn't afraid to share with Charlotte. "This might surprise you, but I think one of the most important qualities of a good parent is discipline," Middleton once told The Telegraph (via People). "That doesn't mean you're strict, but routine is vital. Maybe structure is a nicer word. You can't suddenly start teaching them about politeness at 13. You have to do it from the start."
That's not to say that Middleton imposes her own rules on Charlotte, however. Princess Catherine is known for following a unique parenting style, which does not rely on a "naughty chair" and prohibits the use of the word "kids." Despite the fact that this is not how Catherine was raised, Middleton doesn't want to get in the way of her daughter's parenting choices. As she once told Good Housekeeping (via Express), "I feel it is my children's role to pass on what they think is important to their children." The proud grandmother went on to add, "I know how hard it was for me bringing up my own children, that you invest a lot in them, and don't really want a know-it-all granny out there." Thus, Middleton is strict but doesn't overly interfere in Charlotte's upbringing.
Carole Middleton and Princess Charlotte share an important passion
Carole Middleton may be stern with Princess Charlotte at times, but that doesn't mean the two don't have fun together. On the contrary, Middleton and Charlotte are known to share a very important passion — dance. Middleton first shared her love of the activity in an interview with Good Housekeeping (via Hello!). "I love a kitchen supper, where I have a small number of guests. I'll cook something delicious and make it look lovely, then we'll finish with a kitchen disco," the grandma divulged. She also mentioned that the kitchen is her favorite part of the house — hinting at all the groovy memories that she has made in the homey space.
If Middleton loves a good kitchen dance session, Charlotte is right with her. The princess has been known to bust a move in her own home — a habit that she almost certainly inherited from her loving grandmother. On an episode of the "Time to Walk" podcast, Prince William shared, "Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing. It's a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and, and singing" (per Woman & Home). Apparently, the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree.
Princess Charlotte enjoys sleepovers at Carole Middleton's house
Because Carole Middleton maintains such a fun home environment, Princess Charlotte loves going to her grandmother's place for sleepovers. Interestingly, though, she does not necessarily go there by herself. Oftentimes, the princess spends the night at Bucklebury accompanied by the entire Wales family — including her parents Princess Catherine and Prince William. While things at Buckingham Palace tend to be serious — and full of strict protocols — life with the Middleton family tends to be more laid-back. Charlotte is said to enjoy the stress-free ambiance at her grandparents' place, while the Middletons love providing their grandkids with a sense of normalcy.
Writing in his book, "Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life," Catherine's little brother, James Middleton, revealed that the Middleton home tends to be a place where the royal children can relax. He described one particular morning when "I'm woken at 7.30 a.m. by giggling at the bedroom door." Charlotte and Prince George had apparently been playing in the hallway. "I hadn't realized all three children are staying for the weekend with my sister and William ... I gently shush the children and we go downstairs where Catherine and William are drinking their early morning tea in the kitchen," James Middleton recalled. The family went on to laugh together, teasing each other as they sipped their tea. This story of a carefree morning shows that Charlotte and her siblings enjoy cozy vibes while staying with Grandma Middleton.
Carole Middleton cared for Princess Charlotte in light of Princess Catherine's cancer diagnosis
In March 2024, Princess Catherine shared devastating news with the public. "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful," she said in a video statement (via ABC News). "However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment." While Catherine underwent chemotherapy, her mother, Carole Middleton, stepped in. She drove Catherine to appointments, took Prince William out for a beer, and took care of her grandkids — including Princess Charlotte.
Speaking to the Independent about Middleton's role in her grandchildren's lives, an inside source divulged, "She's ferried and fetched George, Louis and Charlotte, taken them to school sports matches and given them endless support. She's been a real Mary Poppins-like figure." The source went on to add, "She's come to the rescue, provided reassurance, and has been a rock to Catherine and William as they come to terms with the news." For Charlotte, having her grandmother's support was likely huge. Watching a family member battle cancer is never easy, but experiencing public scrutiny at the same time is even more heart-breaking. Middleton's helpfulness meant that Charlotte had someone to rely on during one of the most trying times of her life.
Carole Middleton is one of Princess Charlotte's main role models
Because Carole Middleton is such a wonderful grandmother, Princess Charlotte likely looks up to her as a role model. According to some royal experts, Middleton's impact on the princess' disposition is clear. As royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, told OK!, "Princess Charlotte always looks very demure and ladylike in public but actually I think she's those things at first but she's kind of eyeing up what's around her and then some of her real personality comes out, which I think is a confident, bubbly girl who has a great sense of fun" (via Express).
Apparently, Charlotte inherited her fun-loving personality from her granny. In the same interview, Bond added, "So she's very sporty judging by previous stories her parents have told and is surrounded by really positive female role models in her mother, her grandmother Carole, and aunt Pippa." Beyond just being sporty, though, Charlotte has apparently learned compassion from her grandmother. After watching Middleton dote on Princess Catherine in light of her cancer diagnosis, Charlotte decided to do the same. As royal expert, Ingrid Seward, told Hello! (via the Mirror), "I think that Charlotte is really taking care of her mum."
It has been speculated that Charlotte's closeness to Catherine is something that she learned from Middleton. "Kate and Charlotte are great friends ... The mother-daughter relationship is obviously particularly important to Kate because she has such a close relationship with her own mother, Carole Middleton," Seward added.