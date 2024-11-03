The Most Scandalous Outfits Worn By Women In The Trump Family
Whereas bold and brash Donald Trump is the patriarch of the Trump family, he is not the only one who causes controversy. Many of the women within the Trump orbit often cause scandal through inappropriate fashion choices. Ever the unorthodox family, many of the women in the Trump family have made waves over the years for their loud style. It's a good tactic for remaining in the public eye, but it does come with its fair share of pitfalls, not least of which is being scrutinized for every choice.
Even though the style of many Trump women has changed over the years, some memorable moments have stuck out. From swampy Halloween costumes to wearing gray at a funeral, the women in the Trump family sure know how to make a scene. Since all their missteps would be too many to count, we've rounded up the top five most controversial outfits worn by women in the Trump family.
Melania Trump and the I don't really care, do you jacket
Melania Trump is known for her non-traditional fashion choices, so it was hard to pinpoint which of her outfits is the most scandalous. It could be easy to poke at her nude modeling career, but wearing nothing might actually be less offensive than wearing white to her daughter-in-law's wedding. However, even that paled in comparison to what turned out to be the most talked about outfit Melania ever wore.
Upon visiting a detention center housing migrant children separated from their parents, then First Lady Melania Trump wore a cheap and tacky jacket with the phrase "I really don't care, do u?" sprawled across the back. As much as her team deflected that there was no sinister messaging behind it, Melania Trump came out a few days later to contradict them — adding more chaos and confusion to the whole incident. Whether she was trying to tell her haters to back off or expressing the casual cruelty of the Trump administration's treatment of separating families at the border, it will be a memorable moment.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's accidentally sheer dress at New York Fashion Week
Ever the attention-seeker, Kimberly Guilfoyle is no stranger to inappropriate outfits. From the see-through to the simply strange, Guilfoyle has been using her fashion choices lately to distract from her dissolving relationship with Donald Trump Jr. It was hard to pin down which of Guilfoyle's outfits has been the most upsetting, but her accidentally sheer dress at 2019's New York Fashion Week perfectly sums up her lacking sense of fashion.
For someone who has boasted that her modeling got her through law school, Guilfoyle forgot how lights and cameras work when she sat in the front row at designer Zan Toi's runway show. The dress turned out to be see-through when photographed, exposing more of herself than she bargained for, making this outfit the most scandalous one Guilfoyle has worn. It was a bit of a hot mess, not entirely put together, and lacking foresight. Hey, Kim G — leave the sheer outfits to Kim K!
Lara Trump swims in her American flag ensemble
Honestly, the biggest fashion crime Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump, has committed is being boring. Never taking risks might make Lara think she'll escape scandal, but if anything, it only opens the door for more and often leaves many wondering why she's always so dressed down. As she's gone through quite the bodily transformation, it's been clear she wants to show off her toned and intimidating legs.
Constantly opting for outfits that show off her gains leads her to always look underdressed — literally and figuratively. Short dresses and skirts are not appropriate for every event, and wearing the same cut over and over again — no matter how flattering — is incredibly boring. Even when she tries to spice it up, like with the above American flag-inspired outfit, she still looks slightly out of place. Her trim figure seems to be swimming in the fabric, especially with the cape on the back. When you're rich and in the spotlight, it's never a bad idea to get a stylist (and tailor).
Tiffany Trump, another victim of the sheer trend
Tiffany Trump, daughter of Donald Trump and Marla Maples, has always been the odd one out in the Trump family. And her fashion choices show it. Whereas her wedding turned into a parade of scandalous style choices from the rest of the Trump women, Tiffany seems to still be experimenting with her own personal style. Waffling from short and sheer one week to wearing too many lapels the next, Tiffany Trump's fashion choices have often been awkward.
While the sheer dress in the above photo isn't the first Tiffany has worn to an event, this particular one does not flatter her. Her styling choices highlight her biggest crime against fashion: avoiding a hairstyle that properly fits her lovely facial shape. As much as it's been rumored that Tiffany Trump has had plastic surgery, the biggest improvement she's made in recent years has been hiring a hairstylist who can bring out her best features.
Ivanka Trump keeps copying the wrong style
Even though Ivanka Trump has made a name for herself in the fashion industry through modeling and starting a brand, she's had her fair share of fashion flops. Her most egregious ones typically come from when she's tried to copy people doing it better than she can. A case in point is when she consistently mirrored Kate Middleton's outfits. Since the princess always looks great, Ivanka's copies seem eerily ill-fitting.
Honestly, Ivanka's most scandalous outfit was a toss-up between the strange crow-like look she wore to the 2005 Met Gala and the one pictured above that ultimately took the cake. In the pic of Ivanka with her husband, Jared Kushner, she's wearing a dress that Kimberly Guilfoyle was seen in just a few months prior. For someone who wants to be a fashion ambassador, it's time for Ivanka to find her own style. If she's going to copy someone, she should at least copy them well. And if she wants to borrow fashion styling from anyone, it should not be Guilfoyle.