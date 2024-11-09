Why We're Worried About Queen Camilla Amidst Latest Withdrawal

Upon returning from extensive travels to Australia and Samoa with her husband King Charles III, Queen Camilla fell ill with a chest cold. Buckingham Palace released a statement on Nov. 5, 2024, saying, "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest. With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week" (per Royal Observer).

Advertisement

It was hoped by many that Queen Camilla would be recovered enough to attend and participate in the Remembrance events throughout that week and the weekend. However, her absence is another stark reminder of the pressures and responsibilities of the royal family.

The role of the Queen consort in Remembrance ceremonies is to aid the King in honoring the lives lost during international conflicts, especially World War I and World War II. The absence of Queen Camilla holds both symbolic weight and has sent shockwaves of concern across the United Kingdom and beyond. However, Camilla's prioritization of her health also denotes the shift the royal family is pursuing in balancing personal and public duties. As Queen Camilla "observed the event privately," it's a reminder of how difficult of a year it's been for King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the rest of their extended family.

Advertisement