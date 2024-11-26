The Stunning Transformation Of Maia Mitchell

These days, Maia Mitchell has more than 10 million followers on Instagram. You might think that would mean the television star is comfortable in the spotlight, but she insisted to Elle Australia that a massive online following doesn't mean her daily life is much different than it was when she was younger. "I kind of post what I post then sort of check out a little bit. I really haven't had to deal with much loss of anonymity, and when I do experience it, it's pretty chill," she said. "I feel like I've got a really nice little balance."

That wasn't always the case, though. Mitchell has had to calibrate her reaction to her fame over the years, telling Aritzia that she once fled from a fan interaction. "I was in an airport bathroom recently," she said in 2013, "and in the next stall I heard this little voice say, 'Are you Maia Mitchell?' I was like, 'Uh no, sorry.' Then I just up and left."

In other words, Mitchell has had to keep her peace as her career has taken her from her native Australia to the bright lights of Hollywood. She's been a television star and a singer, a Gen-Z fashion icon and even a farmer. From a childhood spent dancing to an adulthood marked by a period of intense social and personal change, Mitchell has had to hold on to that centered existence even as her career transformed her life.

