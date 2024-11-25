Jennifer Lopez Isn't The Only Actor To Who Had A Relationship With Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez is considered by many to be among the greatest baseball players ever, and with that success came millions of dollars, access to elite clubs, black tie galas, and high-profile girlfriends. In fact, Rodriguez's years-long pairing with Jennifer Lopez was one of the most widely reported on (and gossiped about) relationships of that decade. However, Lopez is not the only actress that Rodriguez fell in love with during his time in the spotlight.

Advertisement

When it comes to his connection with Lopez, the former New York Yankee superstar and the celebrated entertainer's whirlwind romance captured fans' imaginations when they first sparked dating rumors in February 2017. Their relationship continued to grow, as Rodriguez and Lopez began to blend their families. The romance progressed until they got engaged in March 2019 — and then things began to get shaky before they announced their split two years later.

However, as Lopez rebounded with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck — in a romance that led to a short-lived marriage and her fourth divorce — some fans were surprised to look back and see that Lopez was not the first actress that Rodriguez had dated. In fact, the baseball icon has been with at least two other Hollywood A-listers — Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz — and he was once rumored to be part of a scandalous affair with Madonna.

Advertisement