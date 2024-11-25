Jennifer Lopez Isn't The Only Actor To Who Had A Relationship With Alex Rodriguez
Alex Rodriguez is considered by many to be among the greatest baseball players ever, and with that success came millions of dollars, access to elite clubs, black tie galas, and high-profile girlfriends. In fact, Rodriguez's years-long pairing with Jennifer Lopez was one of the most widely reported on (and gossiped about) relationships of that decade. However, Lopez is not the only actress that Rodriguez fell in love with during his time in the spotlight.
When it comes to his connection with Lopez, the former New York Yankee superstar and the celebrated entertainer's whirlwind romance captured fans' imaginations when they first sparked dating rumors in February 2017. Their relationship continued to grow, as Rodriguez and Lopez began to blend their families. The romance progressed until they got engaged in March 2019 — and then things began to get shaky before they announced their split two years later.
However, as Lopez rebounded with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck — in a romance that led to a short-lived marriage and her fourth divorce — some fans were surprised to look back and see that Lopez was not the first actress that Rodriguez had dated. In fact, the baseball icon has been with at least two other Hollywood A-listers — Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz — and he was once rumored to be part of a scandalous affair with Madonna.
Alex Rodriguez's former flames included an Oscar nominee, a Golden Globe nominee, and a seven-time Grammy winner
Back in 2009, during Alex Rodriguez' World Series winning season with the Yankees, the slugger was in a relationship with Kate Hudson. The Oscar-nominated actress was spotted in the stands at Yankees games repeatedly, cheering Rodriguez on as he helped his team win the Championship, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in November 2009. However, the short-lived relationship came to a quiet close the following month.
In the summer of 2010, Rodriguez began dating Cameron Diaz, although the two went out of their way to keep things low-key. The pair famously attended the 2011 Super Bowl together, where she adorably fed him some popcorn in the stands, but after a year or so their relationship tapered off as well. Rodriguez was always publicly complimentary toward Diaz, telling People magazine that the "Charlie's Angels" star was "one of the greatest human beings I've ever met" and that they would "always be friends."
Rodriguez was also at the center of speculation that he had a fling with singer and actress Madonna in 2008 — right around the time his then-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, gave birth to their second child and then filed for divorce three months later. Madonna's marriage to director Guy Ritchie came to an end in mid-2008 as well, further fueling the rumors of an extramarital tryst between the Yankee and the songstress. Both have repeatedly and vehemently denied the rumors of their alleged affair.