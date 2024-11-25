Former Presidential Hopeful Nikki Haley Has Made Her Thoughts On JD Vance Crystal Clear

Donald Trump and JD Vance may have snagged one of the most tension-filled elections of the decade, but it's hardly smooth sailing from here. With Kamala Harris trailing by less than 3 million votes, the internal dynamics within the GOP are less "united front" and more "awkward family dinner." Despite this, most Republican politicians are rallying behind Trump's presidency, leaving a few, like Nikki Haley, trying to strike a delicate balance. Haley voted red and argued that the GOP's policies beat the Democrat's, but she's also had some harsh words for Donald Trump. She has called the divisive politician "unhinged," unqualified, and hasn't held back from criticizing his VP pick, JD Vance.

Advertisement

The former governor attacked the rampant misogyny Vance repeatedly displayed during his campaign. She particularly called him out for his comments about childless women not being valuable to America and criticized his claims that career-focused women are doomed to misery.

"It's not helpful," she said on "The Nation," which aired on CBS News (via YouTube). "It is not helpful to talk about whether women have children or whether they don't. It's not helpful to say any of those things that are personality-driven or anything else. I have said that, and I will continue to say to Republicans, stop it." However, Haley's criticism of Vance stopped there, as she emphasized that she values his "substance" over his style. "The substance is cutting taxes, making housing more affordable, immigration, national security. That's the substance," she explained. In other words, "Yes, he's a raging misogynist, but have you seen his tax plan?"

Advertisement