Former Presidential Hopeful Nikki Haley Has Made Her Thoughts On JD Vance Crystal Clear
Donald Trump and JD Vance may have snagged one of the most tension-filled elections of the decade, but it's hardly smooth sailing from here. With Kamala Harris trailing by less than 3 million votes, the internal dynamics within the GOP are less "united front" and more "awkward family dinner." Despite this, most Republican politicians are rallying behind Trump's presidency, leaving a few, like Nikki Haley, trying to strike a delicate balance. Haley voted red and argued that the GOP's policies beat the Democrat's, but she's also had some harsh words for Donald Trump. She has called the divisive politician "unhinged," unqualified, and hasn't held back from criticizing his VP pick, JD Vance.
The former governor attacked the rampant misogyny Vance repeatedly displayed during his campaign. She particularly called him out for his comments about childless women not being valuable to America and criticized his claims that career-focused women are doomed to misery.
"It's not helpful," she said on "The Nation," which aired on CBS News (via YouTube). "It is not helpful to talk about whether women have children or whether they don't. It's not helpful to say any of those things that are personality-driven or anything else. I have said that, and I will continue to say to Republicans, stop it." However, Haley's criticism of Vance stopped there, as she emphasized that she values his "substance" over his style. "The substance is cutting taxes, making housing more affordable, immigration, national security. That's the substance," she explained. In other words, "Yes, he's a raging misogynist, but have you seen his tax plan?"
Nikki Haley criticized Trump and Vance for how they speak about women
This isn't Nikki Haley's first rodeo when it comes to calling out Donald Trump or GOP misogyny. In a "Fox and Friends" interview, she argued that the former president is hemorrhaging female voters because of his comments about women. "Donald Trump and JD Vance need to change the way they speak about women," she said (via YouTube). "You don't need to call Kamala dumb. She didn't get this far just by accident. She's a prosecutor. You don't need to go and talk about intelligence or looks or anything else. Just focus on the policies."
Haley even pointed out that Republican women might feel alienated hearing their party's frontrunners use terms like "dumb" to describe Kamala Harris. She was also one of the few Republicans who criticized Vance and Trump after their controversial Madison Garden rally. The former Trump cabinet member also called out the bromance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, whose PAC vulgarly labeled Harris the c-word.
Still, Haley's critics aren't convinced she's the feminist savior the GOP desperately needs. Podcaster and writer Erin Ryan has called Haley complicit, arguing that she's "laid down her lot with people who don't really think that she's fully a human being because she's a woman" (via YouTube).