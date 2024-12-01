10 Hair Colors You'll Be Begging To Try In 2025

Low-maintenance, lived-in, your-hair-but-better colors are coming out on top in 2025. The styles and trends for the upcoming year are all about embracing effortless and versatile looks that will keep wearers enjoying their color for longer. By prioritizing longevity and allowing for graceful new hair growth, you'll be able to take longer breaks between salon visits while still maintaining an intentional-looking style.

The majority of the predicted favorites emphasize sophistication, leaning heavily into "old money" and "dark academia" aesthetics that exude wealth and luxury. Salon-goers want to feel expensive and put-together in 2025, but they don't really want to overspend, hair experts predicted for The List.

Warm, decadent, universally flattering tones are in, and the importance of dimension cannot be understated. The primary theme of 2025 hair color trends are combinations of multiple shades that give life, fullness, and movement to the hair. The blonds are warming up in contrast to the former emphasis on cool, ashy tones like those seen in the popular 2024 champagne blond trend; meanwhile, brunettes are seeing a multi-tonal upgrade. Redheads will see another year of popularity, with 2024's beloved copper tones making a big comeback, and one shocking outlier will have wearers contemplating an exciting pop of color.

