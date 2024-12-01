10 Hair Colors You'll Be Begging To Try In 2025
Low-maintenance, lived-in, your-hair-but-better colors are coming out on top in 2025. The styles and trends for the upcoming year are all about embracing effortless and versatile looks that will keep wearers enjoying their color for longer. By prioritizing longevity and allowing for graceful new hair growth, you'll be able to take longer breaks between salon visits while still maintaining an intentional-looking style.
The majority of the predicted favorites emphasize sophistication, leaning heavily into "old money" and "dark academia" aesthetics that exude wealth and luxury. Salon-goers want to feel expensive and put-together in 2025, but they don't really want to overspend, hair experts predicted for The List.
Warm, decadent, universally flattering tones are in, and the importance of dimension cannot be understated. The primary theme of 2025 hair color trends are combinations of multiple shades that give life, fullness, and movement to the hair. The blonds are warming up in contrast to the former emphasis on cool, ashy tones like those seen in the popular 2024 champagne blond trend; meanwhile, brunettes are seeing a multi-tonal upgrade. Redheads will see another year of popularity, with 2024's beloved copper tones making a big comeback, and one shocking outlier will have wearers contemplating an exciting pop of color.
Honey beige blond
Gone are the days of the monochromatic, all-over blond. A deeper, dimensional honey beige blond will take salons by storm in 2025, Jennifer Korab, celebrity hairstylist and owner of Renaissance Salon in New Jersey, told The List. This hair color utilizes multiple tones to evoke the sophisticated, 'old money' aesthetic that has made its way onto countless Pinterest boards. The color style is achieved with a base of full-bodied, honey blond with accents of bright beige to add visual interest — without being overwhelming — to mimic a natural blond look.
"This shade has a lived-in vibe, and sophisticated, lived-in dimension that feels luxurious yet approachable," Korab explained. "It is ideal for clients wanting a blonde that doesn't need constant upkeep." Yes, luckily for those interested in giving honey beige blond a try in 2025, sophistication doesn't always equal high maintenance. Korab continued, saying, "We are moving towards more effortless, low-maintenance styles, I see clients leaning into these warmer, multi-tonal blondes that offer versatility and longevity."
This blond variation, which Korab described as looking "naturally sun-kissed," also allows for a more natural grow-out, meaning that touch-up appointments do not have to be as rigidly scheduled, allowing more grace for wearers of this color. However, relying on some tried-and-true methods, like using hydrating hair products, will help you better maintain your perfect shade of blonde in between appointments.
Expensive brunette
Brunettes will have their moment in the spotlight in 2025. The warm and sumptuous color known as "expensive brunette" is expected to reign supreme come the new year, bringing structure and effortless mystique. The truth about the expensive brunette trend is that much like honey beige blond, it relies on a multi-tonal approach, showcasing multiple brown values to create depth and movement, preventing a flat look. It gives the impression of glamour that still seems like it's naturally occurring.
One might wonder what the advantage is to going dark after blond tones have taken center stage for so long, and the answer is simple: Expensive brunette is equally as dimensional and visually interesting as blond, and for most of the population, expensive brunette is a substantially easier color to maintain. World Atlas reports that brunettes make up 20% of the world's population, making it the second most common hair color behind black. Statistically speaking, going with brunette tones allows for more extended wear without upkeep, keeping wearers out of the salon and enjoying their style for longer. However, the brunette look isn't just about it being low maintenance. Having dark hair to frame the face adds structure and can emphasize or balance features like eye color and skin tone.
Explaining why this brunette style will be a frontrunner is 2025, Jennifer Korab detailed, "Expensive Brunette is all about rich, layered tones that create a luxurious, high-end feel. It's refined and versatile, perfect for clients wanting a polished look that doesn't need constant maintenance."
Charcoal brunette
Expensive brunette isn't the only deep brown shade that will make waves in 2025, according to Jennifer Korab. Charcoal brunette is all about the cool-toned edge that displays a modern take on the classic brown. It's a shade with an "expensive feel, and people love the chic, dimensional look" of this hair color, the celebrity hairstylist explained.
This variation of brunette is especially perfect for those who want to capture a dark, smoky look without having to commit to an all-over black, which could limit dimension. It's also ideal for any natural brunettes who've started to go gray. "The cool tones blend beautifully with natural grays, making it low-maintenance and seamless," Korab told The List. No more harsh regrowth lines with this look!
Cherry cola red
Celebrity hairstylist Michelle Cleveland predicts one hair color trend of 2025 that will deviate from the natural, lived-in theme: cherry cola red, aka cherry coke red. This trend dates back to the 1990s and was meant to resemble the tones and essence of its namesake, cherry cola. The intensity of this color can vary depending on the wearer's preference, as this overall look is achieved by applying a deep brown base hue and covering it with overtones of red or magenta. The amount of red or brown in this style can be adjusted depending on the desired result, whether more natural or vibrant. In any case, indoor or dim lighting gives cherry cola red a more tame, wearable brunette tone, but in the sunlight, a vibrant red sheen becomes visible.
Cleveland enjoys the exciting duality and distinctive tone of this look, saying, "This color will always be trendy because a pop of red never hurt nobody!" She continued, advising, "If your skin tone allows you to pull off a shade of red, I always suggest giving it a try, but if you can support a cherry red, then 1,000% go for it! It's fun, exciting, and all eyes will be on you!"
Though this may be one of the most exciting hair colors on the list, it does come with the most upkeep.
Soft caramel balayage
"Soft caramel balayage is going to be a trending look in 2025," Jennifer Korab predicts. The variation in shades of blond adds dimension to the look without seeming too stark or unnatural. Korab also noted the ease of maintenance for this blond style, since the balayage technique focuses color treatment on the middle to the end of the hair strands, meaning that it's a much less jarring and committal change than an all-over color.
"Warm, multi-dimensional shades continue to rise in popularity, which is why I am seeing soft caramel balayage becoming a go-to for anyone looking for a flattering, easy-to-maintain, low-maintenance look that grows out gracefully," Korab said. This graceful grow-out is thanks to the fact that balayage rarely extends up to the roots.
A soft caramel balayage can be achieved with an all-over color or on previously untreated hair. For a more natural look, those with darker natural hair may consider opting for a lighter base layer so the caramel tones don't provide as much contrast. However, this route does require more maintenance, as an all-over color does not offer as much opportunity for dark roots to grow out seamlessly. Dark-haired individuals can also consider a more stark look by only coloring the strands typically addressed in a balayage service. A deliberate and gradual blend from dark to light is the key to a soft caramel balayage on deeper hair colors.
Warm brunette
Good news for all the summer blonds out there: Warm brunette is on the rise in 2025, according to Michelle Cleveland. This shade is super achievable for those who lightened their hair over the summer and are seeking deeper, more natural tones for the cooler months. Adding warmth and depth to lightened hair can be a smooth transition, since bleaching often leaves behind yellow or orange tones depending on the darkness of one's natural hair color or the after-effects of previous coloring. Warm brunette capitalizes on those pre-existing warm undertones, adding life, body, depth, and gloss to the hair strands.
Cleveland's prediction is based on her experience witnessing past trend cycles. "When the seasons change from warm to cool, I get a ton of requests to bring the hair to a deeper shade," she explained. "If you're taking a blonde down to a brunette, you most likely will have some underlying warmth that will pop through, so I say embrace it because it works well for a lot of skin tones and is a wonderful change as we enter into the new year!"
Since natural blonds are in the minority, most summer blonds are likely natural brunettes. Going back to a tone similar to one's natural color means investing less time and funds in maintenance and a much more graceful and low-stakes grow-out. Rhi Abegail, a Chicago-based hair colorist, affirms this notion. "Many people are going back to their natural roots or wanting to go darker but add subtle natural dimensions," she told The List. "This color reflects so much shine, making the hair look and feel healthier."
Cowboy copper
You know her. You love her. Cowboy copper is here to stay in 2025, according to Michelle Cleveland. Cowboy copper, also known as cowgirl copper, was predicted to be one of the hottest hair color trends of 2023. And that it was, with few colors matching its reach and popularity in both 2023 and 2024. Like warm brunette, cowboy copper plays into the common warm tones often found in most hair types after lightening making for a seamless transition into this show-stopping shade.
This nearly natural-looking shade of copper is popular with blonds looking for a colorful change of pace. Though this shade is achievable for brunettes, it does require lightening for deeper hair colors. Laying copper on top of a dark base would lend itself more toward cherry cola red than cowboy copper, so this look is quite a bit more labor-intensive and a significant investment of time, money, and maintenance. However, the flattering warmth and softness of this shade can make all of that effort worthwhile.
"This color combines the warmth of a soft chestnut brown with the vibrancy of a soft dose of copper and really works wonders for mostly all skin tones," Cleveland told The List. She noted that although she wasn't expecting it, she fell in love with this color again once autumn rolled around.
Lived-in golden blond
Colorist Rhi Abegail reaffirms that lived-in hair colors will reign supreme in 2025. Naturally blond hair is actually quite rare. Even those who were born with blond hair will be unlikely to carry the color into adulthood. In most cases, the hair color tends to darken to a deeper gold color or even a shade of light brown in adulthood.
This trend of a lived-in golden blond offers a smooth segue for high-maintenance blonds to return to their natural color with added variation in color and dimension. This color is also preferable for natural brunettes who have achieved blond looks over time. Lived-in golden blond allows them to lessen their commitment to constant root touchups and give themselves more grace when it comes to new growth.
Abegail detailed the advantages of this color, saying, "Blonde clients will want to start transitioning into a lower maintenance, lived-in blonde. Breaking up their current blonde with lowlights helps allow clients to go longer between appointments. Gold tones help add brightness and vibrancy." She continued, adding, "This is a perfect shade for blondes all year round." Lived-in blond is also a versatile tone that works well with many skin tones.
Dark copper
Cowboy copper has and will continue to enjoy its popularity, but dark copper is also predicted to be a sought-after red tone in 2025. Dark copper blends the deep, moody value of a brunette with the subtle orange warmth of a natural-leaning auburn. Rhi Abegail spoke to the flattering versatility of this shade, telling The List, "It's a fun, new color for many while still looking natural against all skin tones. Perfect for all!"
This attention-catching shade is bound to turn heads, and it's a relatively easy color to achieve for many. Being that dark copper is just that — dark — individuals with blond or light to mid-brown hair can get this look without having to lighten their base color first. The copper tones should deposit easily and shine through on many tones within that range. However, those with dark brown or black hair will likely be required to lighten the hair before adding back the depth and copper tones on top so that the red is visible. Darker-haired people shouldn't be deterred by this, though, because dark copper melds beautifully with dark brown or black roots, making this a pretty low-maintenance look.
All that said, the challenges typically accompanying red hair still apply to dark copper. If you go for this shade, consider trying this hairstylist's three tips to keeping your copper hair looking vibrant.
Teddy bear blond
Expert hairstylist and Zotos Professional Artistry Educator Melessia Wade-Smith described the delectable teddy bear blond hair color trend as "warm, rich, [and] cozy." This trend first appeared in 2024 but gained the most traction among blonds seeking slightly darker tones. In 2025, teddy bear blond is predicted to make a big comeback with brunettes instead. This color is a great in-between for people who want to enjoy the richness of a light brunette with the brightness of beige-blond highlights. According Wade-Smith, teddy bear blond combines a blend of chocolate brown and warm beige for the base and hand-painted caramel highlights are added for the brightness and dimension the style is known for. The well-placed highlights will "dance around the face and throughout the hair," the expert hairstylist revealed.
Stanley Nolan, cosmetologist and beauty education specialist at Ogle School, also believes teddy tear blond is on its way to the top in 2025. "This color is bound to be a fan favorite due to the versatility of the shade and the end results it produces," she told The List. "It's light enough to be fun and flirty in the spring and summer, yet it has just enough depth of color to transition smoothly into the fall and winter. It's a very lived-in color that works effortlessly for any season!"
The maintenance of this look is comparable to honey beige blond in that it doesn't require intense upkeep. Still, those who want to try this look should discuss the longevity of the products used with their stylist to ensure that color maintenance is scheduled after the appropriate interval. Since teddy bear blond can be achieved with either permanent or demi-permanent color, according to Nolan, you and your stylist can determine which products work best for your hair goals.